  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Spotify's rolls out new feature to let you explore story behind your favourite song

Spotify's new feature is currently available for beta premium mobile users in English across the United States, and more

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Spotify has officially released a new feature called “About the Song,” which is particularly designed to assist listeners explore the stories and inspiration behind the music they are playing.

The feature presents short, swipeable story cards that underscores behind-the-scenes details, creative influences, and interesting facts regarding a track.

Moreover, users can rate every story with a thumbs-up or thumbs-down. The Swedish-music streaming giant stated the summaries are created using information from third-party sources to provide fans an instant insight into a song’s background.

The recently introduced feature is currently available for beta premium mobile users in English across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia.

With this significant update, Listeners can find the “About the Song” section by scrolling down on the Now Playing screen for supported tracks.

Spotify wrote in a blog post, “Music fans know the feeling: A song stops you in your tracks, and you immediately want to know more. What inspired it, and what’s the meaning behind it? We believe that understanding the craft and context behind a song can deepen your connection to the music you love.”

The company further noted that it's major competitor Apple Music doesn't have any sort of similar functionality yet.

The launch comes during a busy week of product updates for Spotify. The company recently allowed global lyric translations, added offline lyric viewing for all users, and announced a range of new audiobook tools.

