World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Japan's cherry blossom festival canceled in Fujiyoshida: Here's why

Fujiyoshida attracts many visitors in spring for its famous cherry blossoms and scenic views of Mount Fuji

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Japans cherry blossom festival canceled in Fujiyoshida: Heres why
Japan's cherry blossom festival canceled in Fujiyoshida: Here's why

Japan's Fujiyoshida town has decided to cancel this year's cherry blossom festival due to overwhelming tourist crowds.

While Fujiyoshida attracts many visitors in spring for its famous cherry blossoms and scenic views of Mount Fuji, the large crowds are disrupting the daily lives of local residents.

The influx of visitors has led to severe traffic jams, littering and incidents where tourists have trespassed on private property and gardens that made difficult for locals to manage.

As per BBC, Fujiyoshida mayor Shigeru Horiuchi explained that the town feels seriously threatened by this situation and is concerned about the impact on community's peace.

During peal cherry blossom season, up to 10,000 tourists visit Fujiyoshida every day.

Officials say that in recent years, the number of visitors has grown so much that disrupts the daily lives and environment of local residents.

"To protect the dignity and living environment of our citizens, we have decided to bring the curtain down on the 10-year-old festival," Horiuchi added.

The town's authorities report that tourists were "opening private home doors without permission to use the restroom," trespassing, littering and "defecating in private yards and raising a fuss when residents pointed this out."

This increase is due to factors such as the weak yen and explosive popularity fuelled by social media.

Pizza Hut set to close over 200 locations amid sales decline
Pizza Hut set to close over 200 locations amid sales decline
Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold
Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold
World's tallest building Burj Khalifa may lose its crown soon
World's tallest building Burj Khalifa may lose its crown soon
Sky’s Assad downfall coverage wins best news programme at Broadcast Awards
Sky’s Assad downfall coverage wins best news programme at Broadcast Awards
Brad Karp steps down as Paul Weiss chairman amid Epstein email fallout
Brad Karp steps down as Paul Weiss chairman amid Epstein email fallout
Savannah Guthrie shares tearful plea for mother’s abductors: ‘Ready to talk’
Savannah Guthrie shares tearful plea for mother’s abductors: ‘Ready to talk’
Washington Post lays offs one-third staff in a shock move: 'It's a dark day'
Washington Post lays offs one-third staff in a shock move: 'It's a dark day'
US prosecutors push for life sentence for man accused in Trump assassination attempt
US prosecutors push for life sentence for man accused in Trump assassination attempt
JK Rowling breaks silence on Jeffrey Epstein 'Cursed Child' Broadway invite
JK Rowling breaks silence on Jeffrey Epstein 'Cursed Child' Broadway invite
Why Draco Malfoy is the face of Chinese New Year 2026?
Why Draco Malfoy is the face of Chinese New Year 2026?
Penny the Doberman pinscher wins 150th Westminster Dog Show crown
Penny the Doberman pinscher wins 150th Westminster Dog Show crown
Jill Biden’s ex-husband Stevenson faces murder charges after wife’s death
Jill Biden’s ex-husband Stevenson faces murder charges after wife’s death

Popular News

Japan's cherry blossom festival canceled in Fujiyoshida: Here's why

Japan's cherry blossom festival canceled in Fujiyoshida: Here's why
2 hours ago
Spotify brings significant updates for improved reading experience

Spotify brings significant updates for improved reading experience
2 hours ago
Emma Raducanu reaches Transylvania Open semi-finals with commanding victory

Emma Raducanu reaches Transylvania Open semi-finals with commanding victory
2 hours ago