At least 18 dead in India's illegal coal mine blast

An explosion at an illegally operated coal mine in India's northeastern state of Meghalaya has claimed at least 18 lives.
According to police, rescue operations are underway, and some miners are still feared trapped. The blast occurred around 11:00 local time (5:30 GMT) on Thursday, February 5, in the East Jaintia Hills of the state.
Superintendent of the state police Vikash Kumar told reporters that the accident happened due to rat-hole mining, a hazardous method which involves the use of dynamite to break open narrow tunnels through which workers crouch to extract coal.
Rat-hole mining has continued in the state despite a blanket ban in place, activists say.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced financial assistance of 200,000 INR ($2,215) for the deceased and 50,000 INR for the injured.
The blast, which happened inside the mine, was suspected to be caused by dynamite, police shared.
While 18 bodies have been recovered and one person with severe burn injuries has been admitted to a hospital in the state capital Shillong, authorities have yet to determine the actual number of trapped workers.
The police have not identified the people who own and operate the mine, but a case has been registered against unidentified people.
"Accountability will be fixed, and those responsible will face strict legal action," Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said in a statement.
Moreover, locals have shared that most of the killer miners belong to the neighbouring state of Assam.
Officials and activists say high demand for coal, poverty in mining regions, weak enforcement in remote areas and alleged political encouragement allow unsafe, unregulated mining, which eventually leads to loss of life.