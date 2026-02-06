World
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
World

Savannah Guthrie's brother urges mother's abductors to come forward with demands

Nancy Guthrie's son, Cameron Guthrie, has made an emotional appeal five days after mom's disappearance

  • By Hania Jamil
Savannah Guthries brother urges mothers abductors to come forward with demands
Savannah Guthrie's brother urges mother's abductors to come forward with demands

It has been five days since Nancy Guthrie disappeared, and there have been barely any signs of authorities cracking the heartbreaking case.

A day after the Today's Savannah and her siblings released a video saying they are "ready to talk" to their missing mom's possible abductors; the host brother, Cameron Guthrie, has released another emotional video.

While authorities try to determine the legitimacy of several ransom notes distributed to media outlets, Cameron makes an emotional plea to possible abductors about her mother's update as the first deadline has passed.

Turning to her sister's Instagram account, Cameron noted, "Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you."

He added, "We haven't heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward."

"But first we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact," the 61-year-old said.

An alleged ransom letter was sent to TMZ, with the outlet founder Harvey Levin revealing that whoever sent the email went to great lengths to conceal their identity.

The letter begins by stating Nancy Guthrie is "OK, but scared", Levin said, adding his team immediately sent the letter to law enforcement.

Furthermore, the note also included two deadlines, one at 5 p.m. Thursday and one on Monday, officials said.

NBC has also tightened security around the Today show this week, as Savannah's co-host and colleagues cover her mother's apparent abduction.

Notably, Nancy Guthrie, who is also mom to Annie Guthrie, Camron Guthrie, and Savannah, was last seen by her family at her Tucson, Ariz., home at approximately 9:30 p.m. on January 31.

Uber ordered to pay $8.5m in sexual assault case in Arizona
Uber ordered to pay $8.5m in sexual assault case in Arizona
Japan's cherry blossom festival canceled in Fujiyoshida: Here's why
Japan's cherry blossom festival canceled in Fujiyoshida: Here's why
Pizza Hut set to close over 200 locations amid sales decline
Pizza Hut set to close over 200 locations amid sales decline
Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold
Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold
World's tallest building Burj Khalifa may lose its crown soon
World's tallest building Burj Khalifa may lose its crown soon
Sky’s Assad downfall coverage wins best news programme at Broadcast Awards
Sky’s Assad downfall coverage wins best news programme at Broadcast Awards
Brad Karp steps down as Paul Weiss chairman amid Epstein email fallout
Brad Karp steps down as Paul Weiss chairman amid Epstein email fallout
Savannah Guthrie shares tearful plea for mother’s abductors: ‘Ready to talk’
Savannah Guthrie shares tearful plea for mother’s abductors: ‘Ready to talk’
Washington Post lays offs one-third staff in a shock move: 'It's a dark day'
Washington Post lays offs one-third staff in a shock move: 'It's a dark day'
US prosecutors push for life sentence for man accused in Trump assassination attempt
US prosecutors push for life sentence for man accused in Trump assassination attempt
JK Rowling breaks silence on Jeffrey Epstein 'Cursed Child' Broadway invite
JK Rowling breaks silence on Jeffrey Epstein 'Cursed Child' Broadway invite
Why Draco Malfoy is the face of Chinese New Year 2026?
Why Draco Malfoy is the face of Chinese New Year 2026?

Popular News

Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return

Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’

Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic sets unexpected new record after Australian Open defeat

Novak Djokovic sets unexpected new record after Australian Open defeat
2 hours ago