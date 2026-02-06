Savannah Guthrie's brother urges mother's abductors to come forward with demands

It has been five days since Nancy Guthrie disappeared, and there have been barely any signs of authorities cracking the heartbreaking case.
A day after the Today's Savannah and her siblings released a video saying they are "ready to talk" to their missing mom's possible abductors; the host brother, Cameron Guthrie, has released another emotional video.
While authorities try to determine the legitimacy of several ransom notes distributed to media outlets, Cameron makes an emotional plea to possible abductors about her mother's update as the first deadline has passed.
Turning to her sister's Instagram account, Cameron noted, "Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you."
He added, "We haven't heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward."
"But first we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact," the 61-year-old said.
An alleged ransom letter was sent to TMZ, with the outlet founder Harvey Levin revealing that whoever sent the email went to great lengths to conceal their identity.
The letter begins by stating Nancy Guthrie is "OK, but scared", Levin said, adding his team immediately sent the letter to law enforcement.
Furthermore, the note also included two deadlines, one at 5 p.m. Thursday and one on Monday, officials said.
NBC has also tightened security around the Today show this week, as Savannah's co-host and colleagues cover her mother's apparent abduction.
Notably, Nancy Guthrie, who is also mom to Annie Guthrie, Camron Guthrie, and Savannah, was last seen by her family at her Tucson, Ariz., home at approximately 9:30 p.m. on January 31.