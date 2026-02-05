World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold

The world's largest cryptocurrency has been dragged lower by a mix of global market uncertainty

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold
Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold

Bitcoin prices suffered a major blow as the cryptocurrency tumbled 44% from its October peak.

The huge drop pushed Bitcoin price below $70,000 for the first time since November 2024.

Once seen as "digital gold," the world's largest cryptocurrency is now facing doubts in its reliability and usefulness among investors.

Its price has mostly moved in the same way as other risky investments like stocks, especially during recent global events in places like Venezuela, Middle East and Europe.

“This steady selling in our view signals that traditional investors are losing interest, and overall pessimism about crypto is growing,” Deutsche Bank analyst Marion Laboure said Wednesday in a note to clients, as per CNBC News.

Bitcoin is down nearly 29% over the past year, while gold has surged 69% in the same period.

Because of these concerns, investors have turned to gold which is now considered the safest investments as it is physically tangible and retains the value even when other investments are unstable.

Reports suggested that some investors are selling gold and silver to cover losses in bitcoin which is causing unusual swings in prices of these precious metals.

When investors are avoiding risk, bitcoin hasn't attracted buyers like safe investment, instead, traders are using the fear in the market as a reason to sell their bitcoin.

World's tallest building Burj Khalifa may lose its crown soon
World's tallest building Burj Khalifa may lose its crown soon
Sky’s Assad downfall coverage wins best news programme at Broadcast Awards
Sky’s Assad downfall coverage wins best news programme at Broadcast Awards
Brad Karp steps down as Paul Weiss chairman amid Epstein email fallout
Brad Karp steps down as Paul Weiss chairman amid Epstein email fallout
Savannah Guthrie shares tearful plea for mother’s abductors: ‘Ready to talk’
Savannah Guthrie shares tearful plea for mother’s abductors: ‘Ready to talk’
Washington Post lays offs one-third staff in a shock move: 'It's a dark day'
Washington Post lays offs one-third staff in a shock move: 'It's a dark day'
US prosecutors push for life sentence for man accused in Trump assassination attempt
US prosecutors push for life sentence for man accused in Trump assassination attempt
JK Rowling breaks silence on Jeffrey Epstein 'Cursed Child' Broadway invite
JK Rowling breaks silence on Jeffrey Epstein 'Cursed Child' Broadway invite
Why Draco Malfoy is the face of Chinese New Year 2026?
Why Draco Malfoy is the face of Chinese New Year 2026?
Penny the Doberman pinscher wins 150th Westminster Dog Show crown
Penny the Doberman pinscher wins 150th Westminster Dog Show crown
Jill Biden’s ex-husband Stevenson faces murder charges after wife’s death
Jill Biden’s ex-husband Stevenson faces murder charges after wife’s death
Melinda Gates calls out Bill Gates over Epstein links: ‘Painful times’
Melinda Gates calls out Bill Gates over Epstein links: ‘Painful times’
Peter Mandelson resigns from House of Lords over leaked emails to Epstein
Peter Mandelson resigns from House of Lords over leaked emails to Epstein

Popular News

Nintendo Direct February 2026 Partner Showcase: Everything you need to know

Nintendo Direct February 2026 Partner Showcase: Everything you need to know
15 minutes ago
Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold

Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold
an hour ago
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond
an hour ago