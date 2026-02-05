World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Sky’s Assad downfall coverage wins best news programme at Broadcast Awards

Yalda Hakim wins Broadcast Award for hour-long programmes from Presidential Palace in Damascus

  • By Bushra Saleem
Sky’s Assad downfall coverage wins best news programme at Broadcast Awards
Sky’s Assad downfall coverage wins best news programme at Broadcast Awards

Sky's coverage of the downfall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria has won best news programme at the Broadcast Awards.

According to Broadcastnow, Sky News’ coverage of the fall of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad was praised by judges for its outstanding storytelling and breadth of exploration.

The hour-long special was anchored live by Yalda Hakim from the heart of the Presidential Palace in Damascus.

Reporting on the brutality of the Assad regime and its impact on ordinary Syrians, the programme aimed to provide a 360-degree view of a nation emerging from tyranny.

The judges commended the programme’s commitment to painting a global picture. One judge highlighted its integration of geo-location elements for adding “clarity and context” which “enhanced the overall storytelling and audience engagement.”

One judge praised the "strong, knowledgeable journalists who provided nuanced insights" throughout, while another commended its "excellent editorial clarity and insightful, even-handed journalistic analysis."

The show featured on-the-ground reporting and interviews from chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay and international affairs editor Dominic Waghorn, as well as analysis from Alistair Bunkall, Alex Rossi, and Ivor Bennett, the programme covered the aftermath of Assad's toppling across prisons, hospital morgues, and his ransacked villa.

The programme was widely shared across social media, praised by peers, and cited by human rights organisations.

Brad Karp steps down as Paul Weiss chairman amid Epstein email fallout
Brad Karp steps down as Paul Weiss chairman amid Epstein email fallout
Savannah Guthrie shares tearful plea for mother’s abductors: ‘Ready to talk’
Savannah Guthrie shares tearful plea for mother’s abductors: ‘Ready to talk’
Washington Post lays offs one-third staff in a shock move: 'It's a dark day'
Washington Post lays offs one-third staff in a shock move: 'It's a dark day'
US prosecutors push for life sentence for man accused in Trump assassination attempt
US prosecutors push for life sentence for man accused in Trump assassination attempt
JK Rowling breaks silence on Jeffrey Epstein 'Cursed Child' Broadway invite
JK Rowling breaks silence on Jeffrey Epstein 'Cursed Child' Broadway invite
Why Draco Malfoy is the face of Chinese New Year 2026?
Why Draco Malfoy is the face of Chinese New Year 2026?
Penny the Doberman pinscher wins 150th Westminster Dog Show crown
Penny the Doberman pinscher wins 150th Westminster Dog Show crown
Jill Biden’s ex-husband Stevenson faces murder charges after wife’s death
Jill Biden’s ex-husband Stevenson faces murder charges after wife’s death
Melinda Gates calls out Bill Gates over Epstein links: ‘Painful times’
Melinda Gates calls out Bill Gates over Epstein links: ‘Painful times’
Peter Mandelson resigns from House of Lords over leaked emails to Epstein
Peter Mandelson resigns from House of Lords over leaked emails to Epstein
Brain Shuttlewood, ex-BBC DJ charged with sexual offences
Brain Shuttlewood, ex-BBC DJ charged with sexual offences
Littleborough plane crash: Light aircraft down with two people onboard
Littleborough plane crash: Light aircraft down with two people onboard

Popular News

Meghan Markle shares 'sweet surprise' after Kate Middleton’s emotional message

Meghan Markle shares 'sweet surprise' after Kate Middleton’s emotional message
2 hours ago
Winter Olympics 2026: Opening ceremony, venues and key events

Winter Olympics 2026: Opening ceremony, venues and key events

an hour ago
Savannah Guthrie shares tearful plea for mother’s abductors: ‘Ready to talk’

Savannah Guthrie shares tearful plea for mother’s abductors: ‘Ready to talk’
4 hours ago