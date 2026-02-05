Sky’s Assad downfall coverage wins best news programme at Broadcast Awards

Sky's coverage of the downfall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria has won best news programme at the Broadcast Awards.
According to Broadcastnow, Sky News’ coverage of the fall of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad was praised by judges for its outstanding storytelling and breadth of exploration.
The hour-long special was anchored live by Yalda Hakim from the heart of the Presidential Palace in Damascus.
Reporting on the brutality of the Assad regime and its impact on ordinary Syrians, the programme aimed to provide a 360-degree view of a nation emerging from tyranny.
The judges commended the programme’s commitment to painting a global picture. One judge highlighted its integration of geo-location elements for adding “clarity and context” which “enhanced the overall storytelling and audience engagement.”
One judge praised the "strong, knowledgeable journalists who provided nuanced insights" throughout, while another commended its "excellent editorial clarity and insightful, even-handed journalistic analysis."
The show featured on-the-ground reporting and interviews from chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay and international affairs editor Dominic Waghorn, as well as analysis from Alistair Bunkall, Alex Rossi, and Ivor Bennett, the programme covered the aftermath of Assad's toppling across prisons, hospital morgues, and his ransacked villa.
The programme was widely shared across social media, praised by peers, and cited by human rights organisations.