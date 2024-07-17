World

Iran responds to US claims of plotting Trump's assassination

US media report claimed Iran planned an assassination attack on Donald Trump

  by Web Desk
  July 17, 2024
Iran has rejected all the reports and speculations about its involvement in former US President Donald Trump's assassination.

According to Al Jazeera, foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Wednesday, July 17, dismissed all the allegations that Iran has plotted an assassination attempt on the Republican candidate in Pennsylvania.

Kanaani said, “(Iran) strongly rejects any involvement in the recent armed attack against Trump or claims about Iran’s intention for such an action, considering such allegations to have malicious political motives and objectives.”

However, he also warned that the country aims to take legal action against Trump for giving orders to kill Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

For the unversed, CNN on Tuesday, July 16, citing unnamed US officials, reported that the US authorities recently learned about the threat to Trump's life. The Secret Service also increased the former president's security after that threat.

Meanwhile, the report also asserted that the attack in Pennsylvania was not connected to that threat.

To note, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson also issued a statement saying that the information about the Iranian threat to Trump is ‘a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority.’

