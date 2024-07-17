World

Thai police uncover reason behind deaths of 6 guests at luxury hotel

Six people, including two US citizens, died inside Bangkok’s luxury hotel room

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024
Thai police have found the reason behind the mysterious deaths of six people, including two United States citizens, in the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok.

According to CNN, the police discovered on Wednesday, July 17, that a five-star hotel guest died due to the deadly fast-acting chemical cyanide following a dispute related to a bad investment.

Chief of the Police Forensic Office, Trairong Phiewphan, said in a press conference, “Cyanide was found in the liquid inside the teapot, in all six coffee cups.”

The hotel staff learned about the horrible incident when the guest missed the checkout by more than 24 hours.

When the police arrived at the scene and entered the fifth-floor suite, they found the bodies of three men and three women, untouched covered food, and used cups with traces of white powder.

The door to the room was locked while the backdoor was opened.

The police also believed that one of the deceased poisoned the others.

Moreover, the Thai police, while disclosing the details of the deceased, said that two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals, including a married couple, were between 37 and 56.

Deputy Metropolitan Police Commissioner Noppasin Poonsawat told reporters that the incident is most likely a personal matter and not part of organized crime.

World News

Iran responds to US claims of plotting Trump's assassination
Senator Bob Menendez found guilty of corruption charges
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal resigns amid political uncertainty
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza result in 57 Palestinian deaths
Heavy rainfall causes severe flooding in Henan, China
Elon Musk to support pro-Trump groups with generous donations: Report
Shabana Mahmood makes history as UK's first female Muslim justice leader
Donald Trump arrives at Republican National Convention with white bandage
EU imposes sanctions on Israeli figures for human rights violations
Heavy rain in eastern Afghanistan kills 35, injures 230
Judge dismisses classified documents case against Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans second peace summit with Russian participation?