World

UN court declares Israel's West Bank and East Jerusalem occupation illegal

Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, dismissed the ICJ's opinion

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024


The United Nations' International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an advisory opinion on Friday, declaring Israel's occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem illegal.

As per multiple outlets, the court urged Israel to end its presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as quickly as possible.

Though not legally binding, advisory opinions from the ICJ hold significant moral weight and can influence international law.

Judge Nawaf Salam, the president of the ICJ, stated, "large-scale confiscation of land and the degradation of access to natural resources divests the local population of their basic means of subsistence thus inducing their departure."

The court also noted that declaring Jerusalem as Israel’s capital has further solidified its control over the occupied territories.

Meanwhile, Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, dismissed the ICJ's opinion.

Netanyahu stated, "The Jewish people are not conquerors in their own land. No false decision in The Hague will distort this historical truth, just as the legality of Israeli settlement in all the territories of our homeland cannot be contested."

While, Foreign Minister Israel Katz also criticized the opinion, calling it "fundamentally warped, one-sided, and wrong."

Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'

Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'

Jonathan Bailey talks 'lifetime experience' amid Emmy buzz

Jonathan Bailey talks 'lifetime experience' amid Emmy buzz
Polio virus detected in Gaza sewage amid rising health concerns

Polio virus detected in Gaza sewage amid rising health concerns
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury

Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury

World News

Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka makes surprise return to politics at RNC
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in Russia amid espionage claims
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Vietnam's Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong passes away at 80
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Lou Dobbs, former CNN and Fox business host passes away at 78
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Is Joe Biden withdrawing from presidential race after COVID?
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
King Charles and Volodymyr Zelensky exchange warm greetings at EPC summit
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Keir Starmer calls for EU unity in support of Ukraine amid global challenges
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
JD Vance officially accepts Republican vice president nomination
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump addresses Republican National Convention
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Biden goes into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID