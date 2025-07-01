Idaho student murders: Everything you need to know after Bryan guilty plea

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, has accepted a plea deal in the case that would spare him from the death penalty.

According to USA Today, Kohberger, 30, is charged in the murders of Madison Mogen, 21: Kaylee Goncalves, 21: Xana Kernodle, 20: and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four were found stabbed to death in their rental house close to the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13, 2022.

Kohberger was arrested in December 2022, after the town of Moscow was put on edge over the killings and lack of a suspect for weeks. He previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

As per ABC News, citing a letter sent to victims' family members informing them of the plea deal, Kohberger agreed to plead guilty to all counts in the killings of the four students. ABC News reported that Kohberger agreed to four consecutive life sentences and waived his right to appeal.

The letter, according to ABC News, said prosecutors expect Kohberger to be sentenced in late July if a guilty plea is entered as planned at a hearing on July 2. His trial was expected to start on Aug, 18.

The brutal murders of the students in November 2022 horrified residents of Moscow, a quiet college town that hadn't reported a murder in five years, and drew national attention.

Investigators worked to process the murder scene and connect a trail of evidence, while families, friends, a school, and a community grieved.

