China's biggest coffee chain Luckin makes US debut

Starbucks has been gearing up to face surprising competition as China's fast-growing coffee chain, Luckin Coffee, enters the US market.
On Monday, June 30, the Xiamen-based retailer opened its first two US locations, both in New York City.
The Chinese coffee shop has already built an impressive following by targeting Gen Z drinkers with Instagrammable drinks at affordable prices.
Founded in 2017, the coffee franchise focused on catering to young people, with mostly takeout booths and cashless payments.
In China, the drinks are almost 30% cheaper than those offered by Starbucks.
Luckin's requires consumers to use mobile phones to place orders, a move which has recently been adapted by a number of US restaurants.
The menu is filled with usual coffeehouse staples, including hot coffee, cold brews, and matcha options.
Signature items include a combination of fruits with iced coffees and a string of brightly coloured refreshers that mix coconut milk and fruity juices and cold foams.
The Chinese purveyor has been dominating Starbucks in China, which prompted them to start their US expansion.
With the Seattle-based coffee giant having a 50-year head start, it still remains a question whether Luckin will be able to break into the new market.
Notably, there are 22,000 locations in China and several dozen franchises in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.
Luckin's social media accounts are promoting the opening in NYC with discounts and giveaways.