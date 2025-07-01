China's biggest coffee chain Luckin makes US debut

Luckin Coffee to take on Starbucks in the US market after surpassing the coffee-giant in China

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Chinas biggest coffee chain Luckin makes US debut
China's biggest coffee chain Luckin makes US debut

Starbucks has been gearing up to face surprising competition as China's fast-growing coffee chain, Luckin Coffee, enters the US market.

On Monday, June 30, the Xiamen-based retailer opened its first two US locations, both in New York City.

The Chinese coffee shop has already built an impressive following by targeting Gen Z drinkers with Instagrammable drinks at affordable prices.

Founded in 2017, the coffee franchise focused on catering to young people, with mostly takeout booths and cashless payments.

In China, the drinks are almost 30% cheaper than those offered by Starbucks.

Luckin's requires consumers to use mobile phones to place orders, a move which has recently been adapted by a number of US restaurants.

The menu is filled with usual coffeehouse staples, including hot coffee, cold brews, and matcha options.

Signature items include a combination of fruits with iced coffees and a string of brightly coloured refreshers that mix coconut milk and fruity juices and cold foams.

The Chinese purveyor has been dominating Starbucks in China, which prompted them to start their US expansion.

With the Seattle-based coffee giant having a 50-year head start, it still remains a question whether Luckin will be able to break into the new market.

Notably, there are 22,000 locations in China and several dozen franchises in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Luckin's social media accounts are promoting the opening in NYC with discounts and giveaways.

Read more : World
Philippines' waste struggles: Manila mayor sounds alarm over uncollected rubbish
Philippines' waste struggles: Manila mayor sounds alarm over uncollected rubbish
One of the world's most densely populated cities declares a health emergency amid mounting rubbish
Idaho student murders: Everything you need to know after Bryan's guilty plea
Idaho student murders: Everything you need to know after Bryan's guilty plea
Bryan Kohberger decides to plead guilty to the murder of four students to avoid execution
Childcare worker sexual abuse charges in Australia prompt testing of children
Childcare worker sexual abuse charges in Australia prompt testing of children
Australian kids to undergo testing for potential diseases after a childcare worker faced sexual abuse charges
Royal Train set to derail after 156 years following King Charles' new decision
Royal Train set to derail after 156 years following King Charles' new decision
Buckingham Palace announces end of Royal Train service in cost-cutting drive
How to keep your dog safe in hot weather, according to experts
How to keep your dog safe in hot weather, according to experts
If dog is overheating, it may show signs like heavy panting, trouble breathing, too much drooling, low energy and sleepiness
World’s 10 most valuable brands revealed with surprising twist
World’s 10 most valuable brands revealed with surprising twist
The 2025 brand rankings reveal that tech companies still lead with growing influence from AI (artificial intelligence)
Bayesian superyacht: Photos show mast, hull retrieved after deadly disaster
Bayesian superyacht: Photos show mast, hull retrieved after deadly disaster
The yacht owned by Mike Lynch was fully recovered form the sea and the salvage operation has now ended
UK’s secret village where people live in fairytale huts without paying rent
UK’s secret village where people live in fairytale huts without paying rent
This place is hard to find as it is hidden near a countryside road
Kai Trump shares highlight from Dallas trip, meets WNBA star
Kai Trump shares highlight from Dallas trip, meets WNBA star
President Donald Trump granddaughter Kai Trump met her favourite WNBA star Paige Bueckers in Dallas
Cannes sets strict limits on cruise ships to curb overtourism
Cannes sets strict limits on cruise ships to curb overtourism
Cannes is well known for hosting the famous film festival every year and is a popular vacation destination
Prada credits Indian roots of ‘leather footwear’ after backlash
Prada credits Indian roots of ‘leather footwear’ after backlash
Prada hit with 'cultural theft' allegations after showcasing footwear resembling Kolhapuri sandals
Top 10 greenest countries of 2025: European nations dominate list
Top 10 greenest countries of 2025: European nations dominate list
World bank warns climate change could displace 216 million people ‘within their countries’ by 2050