If dog is overheating, it may show signs like heavy panting, trouble breathing, too much drooling, low energy and sleepiness

How to keep your dog safe in hot weather, according to experts

While the world is in the grip of scorching heat, it's equally important to pay attention to the safety and well-being of animals.

The animal welfare charity RSPCA says that dogs are ten times more likely to get sick from being exercised in hot weather than from being left in hot cars.

This is because dogs can't cool down like humans can as they barely sweat and their thick fur makes it easy for their body temperature to rise quickly when it's hot.

If dog is overheating, it may show signs like heavy panting, trouble breathing, too much drooling, low energy and sleepiness. In very serious cases, the dog may vomit or even faint.

What can we do to protect our animals in hot weather?

If this happens, the RSPCA advises to take the dog to cool and shaded place right away and pour cool (not ice-cold) water over its body but avoid pouring water on its head.

Beside this, the charity advices that placing wet towels over a dog is not safe as it can trap heat instead of cooling them down.

Instead if a dog overheats, owners should pour cool but not cold water over the dog, give it small amount of water to drink and once the dog's breathing returns to normal, take it to the vet.

During hot days, it's better to let your dog stay indoors where it's cool inside and you can keep them active by playing inside.

If a walk is absolutely necessary, it should be done early in the morning or late when it's cooler inside.

