Tips to protect eye health amid increasing screen time: Details

With the increasing use of digital devices, many people, especially children under 10, are experiencing eye problems like dry eyes, eye strain, and worsening vision.
Here are some practical tips to help maintain eye health despite prolonged screen usage:
Follow the 20-20-20 rule:
To reduce eye strain, follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This simple exercise helps relax eye muscles.
Get enough sleep:
Sufficient sleep is crucial for eye health. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night to keep your eyes well-rested and less prone to strain and dryness.
Use larger screens:
Whenever possible, use larger screens. Watching videos on a tablet instead of a phone or using a laptop instead of a tablet can reduce eye strain by providing larger text and visuals.
Stay hydrated:
Drinking plenty of water is essential for eye health. Dehydration can lead to dry eyes, so keep your body and eyes hydrated by drinking water throughout the day.
Use lubricating eye drops:
For those with chronic dry eyes, lubricating drops can provide relief. Use them as recommended by an eye care professional to keep your eyes moist and comfortable.
Maintain a proper distance:
Keep your screen about 25 inches away from your eyes, roughly an arm's length. Position the screen so your gaze is slightly downward to reduce strain.
Adjust screen brightness:
Ensure that your screen brightness matches the surrounding light to prevent your eyes from working harder. Increase the contrast on your screen for easier viewing.
Use blue light blocking glasses:
Blue light blocking glasses can help reduce sleep disruptions caused by blue light exposure at night. While they may not directly alleviate computer vision syndrome, they can improve sleep quality.