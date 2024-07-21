World

Bangladesh's top court strikes down job quotas boost merit-based hiring

A deadly student-led protest has killed at least 114 people in Bangladesh

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024
A deadly student-led protest has killed at least 114 people in Bangladesh
A deadly student-led protest has killed at least 114 people in Bangladesh

After a nationwide violent protest, the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on Sunday, July 21, scaled back the controversial government job quota system.

The students have been demanding to end the 30% reserved quota of government jobs for the relatives, children, and grandchildren of the freedom fighters who fought the war for Bangladesh’s independence in 1971 against Pakistan, reported Al Jazeera.

The top court of the country has now ordered to cut the quota of freedom fighters' relatives to 5%, while 93% of the jobs will be allocated on a merit basis. The remaining 2% quota is reserved for members of ethnic minorities, transgender people, and disabled people.

Moreover, a representative of Students Against Discrimination, the main group responsible for organizing the protests, has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision but vows to continue protesting until the issuance of the order. He told AFP, “But we won’t call off our protests until the government issues an order reflecting our demands.”

For the unversed, the government of Bangladesh has imposed a nationwide curfew after the deadly protest took 114 lives. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says the curfew will continue until the situation improves.’

Hasan Ali drops a ‘major’ statement on India’s participation in Champions Trophy 2025

Hasan Ali drops a ‘major’ statement on India’s participation in Champions Trophy 2025
Katie Price suddenly engaged to JJ Slater?

Katie Price suddenly engaged to JJ Slater?
Robert Irwin's unexpected confession astonishes 'The Project' panel

Robert Irwin's unexpected confession astonishes 'The Project' panel
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed

Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed

World News

Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Pakistan to shift Chinese power plants to local coal
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
6.2 magnitude earthquake rocks Guatemala, no causalities reported
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Bangladesh imposes nationwide curfew amid deadly job quota protests
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Israel launches airstrikes on Yemen after drone attack on Tel Aviv
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Donald Trump surprise over Elon Musk's endorsement: ‘I didn't even know’
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Bridge collapse in China leaves 11 dead, 31 missing
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Donald Trump to hold first campaign rally since assassination attempt
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
UN court declares Israel's West Bank and East Jerusalem occupation illegal
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka makes surprise return to politics at RNC
Prince George’s nature as future king analyzed
Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in Russia amid espionage claims