Bangladesh's top court strikes down job quotas boost merit-based hiring

After a nationwide violent protest, the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on Sunday, July 21, scaled back the controversial government job quota system.
The students have been demanding to end the 30% reserved quota of government jobs for the relatives, children, and grandchildren of the freedom fighters who fought the war for Bangladesh’s independence in 1971 against Pakistan, reported Al Jazeera.
The top court of the country has now ordered to cut the quota of freedom fighters' relatives to 5%, while 93% of the jobs will be allocated on a merit basis. The remaining 2% quota is reserved for members of ethnic minorities, transgender people, and disabled people.
Moreover, a representative of Students Against Discrimination, the main group responsible for organizing the protests, has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision but vows to continue protesting until the issuance of the order. He told AFP, “But we won’t call off our protests until the government issues an order reflecting our demands.”
For the unversed, the government of Bangladesh has imposed a nationwide curfew after the deadly protest took 114 lives. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says the curfew will continue until the situation improves.’