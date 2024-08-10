Israeli airstrike hits Gaza school compound, killing around 100

In a recent Israeli airstrike on a school compound in Gaza, approximately 100 people have been reported dead, according to the Hamas-run Gaza government.
As per Reuters, the strike, which targeted what Israel claims were Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants, struck during dawn prayers when many were seeking shelter at the school.
Footage from the scene reveals a devastating aftermath, with scattered body parts, blood-soaked debris, and burnt mattresses.
The Gaza Civil Defence reports at least 93 fatalities, including 11 children and six women, though the exact number remains uncertain. Approximately 6,000 individuals were sheltering at the compound at the time.
The Israeli military disputes these figures, stating that about 20 militants were present and arguing that the reported death toll is exaggerated.
They assert that the facility, including a mosque, was an active military site for Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
However, Hamas has condemned the attack as a severe escalation, with Izzat El-Reshiq, a Hamas political office member, asserting that no militants were among the deceased.
The strike has sparked international condemnation, with Egypt and Palestinian officials calling for an end to what they describe as disproportionate violence.
As efforts to resume ceasefire talks continue, with new negotiations scheduled for August 15, tensions remain high.