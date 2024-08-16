Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to introduce new chat customization feature

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is working on a new feature to enhance chat customization.

This upcoming feature, currently in development, will allow users to choose different colours for chat wallpapers and message bubbles, adding a fresh look to their conversations.

The feature tracker WABetaInfo revealed that this new feature, called the Default Chat Theme Picker, is currently being developed for Android and iOS. It was first spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (2.24.17.19), though it is not yet available for testing.

When this feature is implemented, users will eventually be able to customize their chats by selecting a theme preset or individually picking colors for chat bubbles and wallpapers.

The customization will apply across all chats by default, though it remains uncertain if users will have the option to set different themes for individual chats.

Therefore, it's expected that this new customization option will also be available on iOS and WhatsApp's desktop applications in the future.

Sci-Tech News

Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Windows rolls out Nearby Share for effortless Android phone connectivity
ChatGPT goes chatty with the cool new ‘Advanced Voice Mode’
Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries
Neural text-to-speech implant gives voice to ALS patient
Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators
WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools
Mars rock samples hold secrets of water and life on Red Planet
Purdue University throws world’s smallest disco party in new study
NASA delays Boeing Starliner's return flight for ‘major discussion’
Elon Musk top 5 Cybertruck promises that never made it to the road
Google revolutionizes group photos with AI-powered ‘Add Me’ tool