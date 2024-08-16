WhatsApp to introduce new chat customization feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is working on a new feature to enhance chat customization.
This upcoming feature, currently in development, will allow users to choose different colours for chat wallpapers and message bubbles, adding a fresh look to their conversations.
The feature tracker WABetaInfo revealed that this new feature, called the Default Chat Theme Picker, is currently being developed for Android and iOS. It was first spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (2.24.17.19), though it is not yet available for testing.
When this feature is implemented, users will eventually be able to customize their chats by selecting a theme preset or individually picking colors for chat bubbles and wallpapers.
The customization will apply across all chats by default, though it remains uncertain if users will have the option to set different themes for individual chats.
WhatsApp is known for providing consistent features across its mobile and desktop apps.
Therefore, it's expected that this new customization option will also be available on iOS and WhatsApp's desktop applications in the future.