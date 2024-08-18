Record-breaking heat streak ends: what to expect next

A record-breaker streak of global warmth that lasted for 13 months has at last ended, but experts have warned not to expect things to be any cooler in coming years.
From June 2023 to June 2024, ocean surface water and air temperatures were 0.25 degrees Celsius above the record highs set only a few years back.
As per a report from Wired, EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that air temperatures noted in July 2024 were somewhat cooler than the ones observed in July 2023.
Despite it being slightly cooler the past month, the significant rise in the measure of hotness over one year still persists!
December 2023 had seen the warmest global air temperature for that month by reaching 1.78 degrees above the preindustrial average, subsequently surpassing the previous record of 0.31 degrees.
Global warming has been repeatedly shattering records for warm global average measures in recent decades, but seeing them break by a whole quarter of a degree over a span of several months is quite rare.
Even though this steak of extreme warmth may have finally come to an end, the threat of climate change still remains as urgent as ever.