Sci-Tech

Snapchat collaborates with Perplexity to streamline in-app AI search experience

The collaboration aims to create a more personalized, AI-driven experience on Snapchat

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Snapchat collaborates with Perplexity to streamline in-app AI search experience
Snapchat collaborates with Perplexity to streamline in-app AI search experience

Perplexity AI has joined forces with Snap Inc. to incorporate its cutting-edge artificial intelligence (Ai)-centric answer engine directly into Snapchat.

The agreement, valued at $400 million in cash and shares, will let the entire family of Snapchat, 943 million monthly active users, access Perplexity’s chatbot within the app beginning earlier next year.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel stated that the collaboration aims to create a more personalized, AI-driven experience, improving how users discover information and connect on the platform.

Perplexity’s AI will appear alongside Snap’s existing My AI feature, providing users the ability to ask different questions and explore their favourite topics.

Most of Snapchat’s user base, nearly 75% aged 13 to 34 across 25 countries, representing a major audience for Perplexity’s growth.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas stated, “Our mission is to support the world’s curiosity. By bringing Perplexity to Snapchat, we can serve that curiosity directly where it happens.”

Snap will begin recording revenue from the collaboration in 2026, after the chatbot’s wider launch. The partnership emphasizes Snap’s growing investment in AI incorporation while giving Perplexity access to one of the largest audiences worldwide.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Google adds Gemini’s Deep Research with workspace apps

Google adds Gemini’s Deep Research with workspace apps
Google has currently launched the feature on the web now, with plans to add mobile support in the near future

Apple TV+ outage disrupts streaming for thousands of users

Apple TV+ outage disrupts streaming for thousands of users
The tech giant was down on Thursday in the US for around 15,000 users across the country

WhatsApp to launch username option in 2026: Report

WhatsApp to launch username option in 2026: Report
The significant update could offer enhanced privacy to both individuals and businesses and help establish recognition on WhatsApp

Spotify allows users to see weekly listening stats

Spotify allows users to see weekly listening stats
Spotify will show weekly updates into what users are listening to after bringing this update

Google Maps rolls out Gemini AI for improved, hands-free navigation

Google Maps rolls out Gemini AI for improved, hands-free navigation
Alphabet-owned Google's new feature combines Gemini with Street View data for enhanced navigation introductions

China promotes native AI Infrastructure, bans foreign chips: Report

China promotes native AI Infrastructure, bans foreign chips: Report
China has invested more than $100 billion in AI data centres since 2021, most receiving some state funding

Huawei launches new homegrown PCs with homemade Chinese: Check features

Huawei launches new homegrown PCs with homemade Chinese: Check features
Both desktops support quad-channel LPDDR5x memory, feature an SSD and hard drive, and include an optical drive

Nebius releases Nebius Token Factory to optimise custom AI-powered models

Nebius releases Nebius Token Factory to optimise custom AI-powered models
Nebius Token Factory is particularly designed to launch and optimise open-source and custom AI models at enterprise scale

Reddit hit with new setback after widespread outage in US

Reddit hit with new setback after widespread outage in US
Australia plans to add Reddit to the world's first social media ban for children under 16

Amazon introduces Alexa+ to Amazon Music app

Amazon introduces Alexa+ to Amazon Music app
Alexa + can perform actions beyond music, like booking reservations or ordering groceries

WhatsApp debuts in eagerly-awaited Apple Watch app

WhatsApp debuts in eagerly-awaited Apple Watch app
Meta-owned WhatsApp's new launch comes as a part of the company's broader effort to expand beyond mobile and desktop

Apple launches ios 26.1 with THESE tweaks: Here's how to install it

Apple launches ios 26.1 with THESE tweaks: Here's how to install it
The recently launched iOS 12.1 lacks a highly requested option: adjusting the transparency of the “liquid glass” design