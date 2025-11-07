Snapchat collaborates with Perplexity to streamline in-app AI search experience

Perplexity AI has joined forces with Snap Inc. to incorporate its cutting-edge artificial intelligence (Ai)-centric answer engine directly into Snapchat.
The agreement, valued at $400 million in cash and shares, will let the entire family of Snapchat, 943 million monthly active users, access Perplexity’s chatbot within the app beginning earlier next year.
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel stated that the collaboration aims to create a more personalized, AI-driven experience, improving how users discover information and connect on the platform.
Perplexity’s AI will appear alongside Snap’s existing My AI feature, providing users the ability to ask different questions and explore their favourite topics.
Most of Snapchat’s user base, nearly 75% aged 13 to 34 across 25 countries, representing a major audience for Perplexity’s growth.
Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas stated, “Our mission is to support the world’s curiosity. By bringing Perplexity to Snapchat, we can serve that curiosity directly where it happens.”
Snap will begin recording revenue from the collaboration in 2026, after the chatbot’s wider launch. The partnership emphasizes Snap’s growing investment in AI incorporation while giving Perplexity access to one of the largest audiences worldwide.