Google adds Gemini’s Deep Research with workspace apps

Google has expanded its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot Gemini with a significant update to its Google Workspace apps.
This incorporation enables the tool to process data stored in Google Drive, Sheets, Slides, Gmail, PDFs, generating more personalised and detailed reports.
With this significant update, Google aims to deepen Gemini’s role across the search-engine giant’s ecosystem.
Previously, Deep Research was only able to use web data and uploaded documents to create insights. With the latest update, it can access emails, files, and chat messages directly from Workspace to provide better outcomes.
Here’s how to access it:
Firstly launch the Gemini website and select Deep Research from the Tools menu.
Now select data sources such as Search, Drive, Gmail, or Chat.
Choose Search to run a standard web query, while selecting Gmail and Drive allow the AI assess personal and team data.
Moreover, the Alphabet-owned Google underscored how this feature can support different tasks such as market analysis, where Deep Research can review email threads, brainstorming documents, and plans to generate a proper report .
Availability
Google has currently launched the feature on the web now, with plans to add mobile support in the near future.
Notably, the feature is free for all users.