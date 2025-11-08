Meta to invest $600 billion in US on AI by 2028, aims to achieve superintelligence

Meta announced plans to invest $600 billion in US infrastructure and jobs by 2028, including artificial intelligence data centers, as the company aims to outdo its rivals and to establish infrastructure to power its AI ambitions.
The social media giant has intensified its investment in AI, eyeing to achieve superintelligence.
It is pertinent to mention Meta has already pledged hundreds of billions of dollars to build multiple large AI data centers.
In September, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told US President Donald Trump that Meta is planning to invest "at least $600 billion" in the US.
On Meta’s latest earnings call, Zuckerberg stated Meta is focusing to build compute as "it's the right strategy to aggressively front-load capacity so we're prepared for the most optimistic cases."
Furthermore, the platform has predicted “notably larger” capital expenses in 2026 because of major investments in artificial intelligence.
In October, Meta also finalised a $27 billion financing agreement with Blue Owl Capital to fund its Louisiana data center, its biggest project worldwide.