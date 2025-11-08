Sci-Tech

Meta to invest $600 billion in US on AI by 2028, aims to achieve superintelligence

The social media giant has intensified its investment in AI, eyeing to achieve superintelligence

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Meta to invest $600 billion in US on AI by 2028, aims to achieve superintelligence
Meta to invest $600 billion in US on AI by 2028, aims to achieve superintelligence

Meta announced plans to invest $600 billion in US infrastructure and jobs by 2028, including artificial intelligence data centers, as the company aims to outdo its rivals and to establish infrastructure to power its AI ambitions.

The social media giant has intensified its investment in AI, eyeing to achieve superintelligence.

It is pertinent to mention Meta has already pledged hundreds of billions of dollars to build multiple large AI data centers.

In September, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told US President Donald Trump that Meta is planning to invest "at least $600 billion" in the US.

On Meta’s latest earnings call, Zuckerberg stated Meta is focusing to build compute as "it's the right strategy to aggressively front-load capacity so we're prepared for the most optimistic cases."

Furthermore, the platform has predicted “notably larger” capital expenses in 2026 because of major investments in artificial intelligence.

In October, Meta also finalised a $27 billion financing agreement with Blue Owl Capital to fund its Louisiana data center, its biggest project worldwide.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Snapchat collaborates with Perplexity to streamline in-app AI search experience

Snapchat collaborates with Perplexity to streamline in-app AI search experience
The collaboration aims to create a more personalized, AI-driven experience on Snapchat

Google adds Gemini’s Deep Research with workspace apps

Google adds Gemini’s Deep Research with workspace apps
Google has currently launched the feature on the web now, with plans to add mobile support in the near future

Apple TV+ outage disrupts streaming for thousands of users

Apple TV+ outage disrupts streaming for thousands of users
The tech giant was down on Thursday in the US for around 15,000 users across the country

WhatsApp to launch username option in 2026: Report

WhatsApp to launch username option in 2026: Report
The significant update could offer enhanced privacy to both individuals and businesses and help establish recognition on WhatsApp

Spotify allows users to see weekly listening stats

Spotify allows users to see weekly listening stats
Spotify will show weekly updates into what users are listening to after bringing this update

Google Maps rolls out Gemini AI for improved, hands-free navigation

Google Maps rolls out Gemini AI for improved, hands-free navigation
Alphabet-owned Google's new feature combines Gemini with Street View data for enhanced navigation introductions

China promotes native AI Infrastructure, bans foreign chips: Report

China promotes native AI Infrastructure, bans foreign chips: Report
China has invested more than $100 billion in AI data centres since 2021, most receiving some state funding

Huawei launches new homegrown PCs with homemade Chinese: Check features

Huawei launches new homegrown PCs with homemade Chinese: Check features
Both desktops support quad-channel LPDDR5x memory, feature an SSD and hard drive, and include an optical drive

Nebius releases Nebius Token Factory to optimise custom AI-powered models

Nebius releases Nebius Token Factory to optimise custom AI-powered models
Nebius Token Factory is particularly designed to launch and optimise open-source and custom AI models at enterprise scale

Reddit hit with new setback after widespread outage in US

Reddit hit with new setback after widespread outage in US
Australia plans to add Reddit to the world's first social media ban for children under 16

Amazon introduces Alexa+ to Amazon Music app

Amazon introduces Alexa+ to Amazon Music app
Alexa + can perform actions beyond music, like booking reservations or ordering groceries

WhatsApp debuts in eagerly-awaited Apple Watch app

WhatsApp debuts in eagerly-awaited Apple Watch app
Meta-owned WhatsApp's new launch comes as a part of the company's broader effort to expand beyond mobile and desktop