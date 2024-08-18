Kerala prison launches online biryani sale with inmate-cooked combo

In a recent development, it has been announced that the prison authorities in Kerala have initiated an amazing plan to sell out food online which is solely made by the jail inmates.
Prepared at Kerala’s Viyyur central jail, the authorities are planning to sell biryani combo for INR 127 in the first phase.
This unique initiative was introduced by the Kerala government back in 2010 regarded as “Food for Freedom,” with a purpose to actually make the jails real correctional centers.
The biryani combo by the Keralan prisoners has been curated specifically for online sale that includes 300 grams of biryani along with a roasted chicken leg piece, three chapatis, a cupcake, salad, pickle and a litre of bottled water with a plaintaif leaf, which is a signature in South India, to eat the food, reported Times Now News.
"We are going online for the first time," told the jail superintendent to a news outlet PTI.
He continued to add, “We started making and selling chappatis in 2011. It was the Viyyur Central jail which started making chappatis on a commercial scale. The idea of going online was proposed by jail DGP Rishiraj Singh.”
The superintended further said that the jail has already been selling various kinds of biryani, non-vegetarian curries, bakery items and more from the Viyyur jail.
“We also have counter sales. But now we have decided to go online and sell a biriyani combo initially," Nair added.
According to the reports, around a hundred jail inmates prepare 25,000 chapatis and 500 plus biryanis in a day.
As for the delivery, the jail authorities have partnered with an online food delivery service, Swiggy, to make the food deliveries within a radius of 6 kilometers.