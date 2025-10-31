California museum burglary: Over 1,000 artefacts stolen in major heist

World

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Just weeks after the daring Louvre heist, another case of theft has emerged at a museum in California.

As per Sky News, thieves have stolen over 1,000 items, including jewellery, carvings and Native American artefacts.

The burglary took place at a separate storage site belonging to the Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) on October 15.

The museum's director explained that they decided to reveal the information about the theft to the public because the stolen items could possibly appear for sale at markets.

"The theft that occurred represents a brazen act that robs the public of our state's cultural heritage," said Lori Fogarty.

Fogarty further shared, "They're not just a loss to the museum. They're a loss to the public, to our community and we're hoping our community can help us bring them home."

The stolen items included a metal necklace made by the late artist Florence Resnikoff, carved walrus tusks, known as scrimshaw and Native American woven baskets.

The thieves also took other historically valuable items such as collectible pins and sports-related memorabilia.

As per the officials, the robbery did not appear to be pre-planned or specifically aimed at stealing certain items.

Instead, the thieves likely entered the building by chance and took whatever valuable things they saw easily within reach.

