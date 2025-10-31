Hurricane Melissa death toll rises as survivors struggle amid massive devastation

At least 19 people have been killed in Jamaica and 30 in Haiti after Hurricane Melissa tore through the Caribbean.
The hurricane, one of the strongest to hit the Caribbean has prompted authorities to carry out rescue operations and send aid to the badly affected areas.
It made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday, October 28 as a powerful Category 5 storm with winds reaching 185 miles per hour.
As per multiple reports, some parts of Jamaica are completely cut off and badly destroyed, especially in the western region.
Most of the islands still have no electricity and many people are trying to recover their damage homes and possessions from floods and mud.
The situation there is so severe that thousand are becoming more desperate for aid.
Some areas of the country have no water for several days and now even food is becoming harder to find.
Aid is now arriving faster as the main airport in Kingston, Jamaica's capital is mostly operating normal again.
However, some smaller airports near the areas that need help are still not fully working.
Military officials and aid convoys are struggling to deliver assistance due to fallen trees and poles which are blocking the roads, leaving many people in the western parts of the country still without help.
On the other hand, in Haiti, many people died after a river overflowed in the town of Petit-Goave and about 15,000 people are staying in over 120 shelters across the country.