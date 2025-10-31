Stonehenge protesters acquitted after spraying orange powder at iconic site

Three Just Stop Oil activists have been acquitted of criminal charges after spraying orange powder on Stonehenge during a protest the day before last year's Summer Solstice.
Activists named Rajan Naidu, Niamh Lynch and Luke Watson were involved in the act with Naidu and Lynch accused of using two devices filled with cornflour, talc and orange dye to spray a World Heritage Site.
While Watson was accused of buying the equipment and driving the other two the site that morning.
Naidu and Lynch had quietly sat in front of Stonehenge wearing white T-shirts until their arrest.
As per Sky News, the activists admitted they took part in the protest but argued in their defence that they had a "reasonable excuse" and were exercising their rights to free speech and protest under the Article 10 and 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
They denied causing any damage to the ancient monument or creating a public disturbance during the trial.
Following the acquittal, Naidu said, "The judicial system must wake up and begin to play its shamefully neglected role in defending us and other species from rapacious billionaire class climate criminals."
Meanwhile Lynch shared, "I just want things to be better, I just want things to be fair and right."
As per the outlet, the court was told that the stones were quickly cleaned and it cost £620 to remove the orange power.