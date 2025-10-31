Halloween 2025: 5 surprising facts you need to know about spooky night

Halloween 2025 is finally here!
From creepy decorations to unique costumes and candy treats the world is ready to celebrate much-awaited night in full swing.
While you are celebrating Halloween with full excitement, here are 5 things you might not know which will be fun to learn before the big night.
Surprising facts about Halloween:
1-In the previous year, American spent around $700 million on pet costumes and spending is expected to rise over $860 million in 2025.
The most popular costumes for pets are pumpkin, hot dog and bumblebee.
2-In Alabama, dressing up as a priest, nun or other religious clergy for Halloween is illegal and violating this law is a "misdemeanour" and can result in $500 fine or up to one year in jail.
3-About 20% of all candy sold in the US each year is for Halloween. In the previous year, American spent $3.6 billion on Halloween candy.
4-Halloween started around 2,000 years ago as Celtic tradition to mark the beginning of winter.
The Celts believed that on the night before their new year, October 31, the line between the living and the dead became blurred and spirits of the dead could return to the Earth.
5-In Hollywood, using silly string on Halloween is illegal. According to the Los Angeles Municipal Code, no one can possess, use, sell or distribute silly string from midnight on October 31 until noon on November 1.