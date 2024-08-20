High-tech 'electric bandages' deliver 30% faster healing without costing a fortune

The breakthrough electric bandages can revolutionize chronic wound recovery.
Chronic wounds are basically the open wounds that often heal slowly and can become problematic as they often redevelop after treatment, increasing the risk of death.
Although there are treatment options available to remove these wounds, they might cost an arm and a leg, resulting in additional problems for the patients.
However, a new study reports that the latest developed electric bandages, which are battery-powered, could prove to be a cheaper and quicker option to help heal the wounds.
As per the report in the journal Science Advances published on August 7, 2024, the researchers experimented with the healing aids on animals, which led to the conclusion that the bandages healed the wounds 30% faster than the expensive, conventional ones.
This makes it noteworthy that these band-aids could prove to be a game-changer in the forthcoming time, helping to treat the slow-healing wounds resulted from diabetes and other chronic illnesses.
Researcher Amay Bandodkar, an assistant professor at North Carolina State University, noted that “our goal here was to develop a far less expensive technology that accelerates healing in patients with chronic wounds.”
“We also wanted to make sure that the technology is easy enough for people to use at home, rather than something that patients can only receive in clinical settings,” told the researcher.
He further added that the new bandage could revolutionize the management of diabetic foot ulcers, which are difficult to treat as the body sugar levels remain consistently high due to diabetes.