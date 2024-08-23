Sci-Tech

Google Maps unveils new bottom bar for iPhone users

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Google Maps has got a fresh new look for iPhone users as it introduced its new bottom bar.

According to Times of India, the redesigned bottom bar of Google Maps that was introduced for Android users in July has now been ruled out for iPhone users.

The newly designed bottom bar gives the navigating app a clearer look by reducing the cluster of tabs from the bar. Now iOS will have three bottom bar tabs instead of five, and these three tabs are Explore, You, and Contribute.

The middle tab previously named ‘Saved’ is replaced with the You’ tab, whereas the ‘Update tab has been removed from the bar.

Moreover, although the ‘Go’ tab has been removed, but the option is still available with the name ‘You’ tab in the ‘Saved trips’ list.

It was also reported that the new redesigned bottom bar is now available in the Google Maps for iOS 6.129.1 version.

Additionally, Google Maps in another recent update made offline maps available for the Wear OS smartwatches. Under this update, all the offline maps saved on a smartphone will automatically synce with the Wear OS watch on Wi-Fi and while charging.

Sci-Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Ring faces major repair challenges due to design issues
Meta, Spotify CEOs slam Europe’s complex AI rules
Google Keep launches new AI feature to create custom lists
Google taps Character.AI founder for key AI leadership role
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission uncovers magma ocean on moon's south pole
Astronomers reveal mystery behind Sun’s hidden age
New computer runs on air to detect blood clots, strokes
AI technology proves effective in early detection of bowel cancer
Emmanuel Macron to visit Serbia this month to discuss AI leadership
Elon Musk’s Neuralink hits milestone with second implant trial for paralyzed patients
India about to launch its first quantum computer
WhatsApp security features you need to enable now: Find out