Google Maps unveils new bottom bar for iPhone users

Google Maps has got a fresh new look for iPhone users as it introduced its new bottom bar.
According to Times of India, the redesigned bottom bar of Google Maps that was introduced for Android users in July has now been ruled out for iPhone users.
The newly designed bottom bar gives the navigating app a clearer look by reducing the cluster of tabs from the bar. Now iOS will have three bottom bar tabs instead of five, and these three tabs are Explore, You, and Contribute.
The middle tab previously named ‘Saved’ is replaced with the You’ tab, whereas the ‘Update tab has been removed from the bar.
Moreover, although the ‘Go’ tab has been removed, but the option is still available with the name ‘You’ tab in the ‘Saved trips’ list.
It was also reported that the new redesigned bottom bar is now available in the Google Maps for iOS 6.129.1 version.
Additionally, Google Maps in another recent update made offline maps available for the Wear OS smartwatches. Under this update, all the offline maps saved on a smartphone will automatically synce with the Wear OS watch on Wi-Fi and while charging.