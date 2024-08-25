World

Rohingya rage on 7th ‘Genocide Day’ as Myanmar’s brutality continues

Thousands of Rohingya refugees flooded the Bangladeshi streets to protest against Myanmar’s cruelty

  by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
Marking seven years since the military crackdown, tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees held rallies in Bangladeshi camps on Sunday, August 25, demanding an end to the violence and a secure return to Myanmar, reported Reuters.

The Rohingya community was largely forced to escape from Myanmar’s Rakhine state seven years ago, which was recognized as genocide by the UN and other global organizations.

Bangladesh currently shelters over 1.3 million Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazaar and Bhasan Char as per the report issued by the Foreign Ministry, with no returns occurring despite past attempts.

At the camps, from young to the elderly, people waved signs and chanted slogans, while several sported ribbons labeled “Rohingya Genocide Remembrance.”

Refugee Hafizur Rehman said, "Enough is enough. Stop violence and attacks on the Rohingya community.”

"Hope is home" and "We Rohingya are the citizens of Myanmar," the placards read.

"We want to return to our homeland with all the rights. The United Nations should take initiatives to ensure our livelihood and peaceful coexistence with other ethnic communities in Myanmar," one of the refugees said.

Meanwhile, thousands more are believed to have fled from Myanmar’s Rakhine state recently as clashes escalate between the ruling junta and the Arakan Army, a powerful ethnic militia that recruits from the Buddhist majority.

World News

Israeli cabinet approves extra budget for evacuees amid conflict
Shocking bodycam footage shows Florence deputy's fatal shooting of unarmed man
Canadian Conservative Party mistakenly featured Russian fighter jets in ad
China slams US action over ‘trade restrictions’ imposed on Chinese firms
Bank of China president Liu Jin resigns from key positions
Israel gear up for potential war against Hezbollah as launch biggest strike
Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters
Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self--defense' after Hezbollah retaliation
Solingen stabbing: German police arrest ‘real’ suspect of attack
UK PM Keir Starmer sends strong message of solidarity to Ukraine on Independence Day
Zelensky’s bold Independence Day claim says ‘war has entered Russia’
German authorities arrest 15-year old individual following fatal festival stabbing