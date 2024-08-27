Why is sleep more important for overweight people? Find out

A new study revealed that good sleep is more important for overweight people as compared to others.
According to Science Daily, research done by the Oregon Health & Science University suggested poor sleeping habits affect overweight people more than others.
Brooke Shafer, lead investigator of the study and postdoctoral researcher with the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), said, “Our research shows that disruptions in the body’s internal biological clock could contribute to negative health consequences for people who may already be vulnerable due to weight.”
Moreover, the research involved 30 overweight participants (15 men and 15 women), and it was found that men had higher triglycerides in the blood, belly fat, and an increased risk of metabolic syndrome, whereas women had elevated glucose levels, overall body fat, and resting heart rest.
Senior author Andrew McHill said, “It was really somewhat surprising to see these differences present themselves in a sex-dependent manner. It’s not one size fits all, as we sometimes think in academic medicine.”
Shafer stated in a news release, “This study builds support for the importance of good sleep habits. Sleep practices, like going to bed when you’re tired or setting aside your screen at night, can help to promote good overall health.”
The researcher also vowed to ‘figure out possible interventions that keep this vital core group of the workforce healthy.’