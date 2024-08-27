Health

Why is sleep more important for overweight people? Find out

People who do not sleep properly have a higher risk of metabolic syndrome

A new study revealed that good sleep is more important for overweight people as compared to others.

According to Science Daily, research done by the Oregon Health & Science University suggested poor sleeping habits affect overweight people more than others.

Brooke Shafer, lead investigator of the study and postdoctoral researcher with the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), said, “Our research shows that disruptions in the body’s internal biological clock could contribute to negative health consequences for people who may already be vulnerable due to weight.”

Moreover, the research involved 30 overweight participants (15 men and 15 women), and it was found that men had higher triglycerides in the blood, belly fat, and an increased risk of metabolic syndrome, whereas women had elevated glucose levels, overall body fat, and resting heart rest.

Senior author Andrew McHill said, “It was really somewhat surprising to see these differences present themselves in a sex-dependent manner. It’s not one size fits all, as we sometimes think in academic medicine.”

Shafer stated in a news release, “This study builds support for the importance of good sleep habits. Sleep practices, like going to bed when you’re tired or setting aside your screen at night, can help to promote good overall health.”

The researcher also vowed to ‘figure out possible interventions that keep this vital core group of the workforce healthy.’

Health News

US towns shut parks, limit activities as rare mosquito-borne virus poses risk
Busy schedule? These simple eating habits can help transform your health
Study finds seaweed may slow down Parkinson's disease
Keto diet: New ally in fight against pancreatic cancer? Find out
Discover 5 surprising benefits of green tea
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
5 alarming ways ‘sugar’ is sabotaging your health
Is plastic invading our brains? Scientists discover alarming findings
Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study
WHO eases vaccine purchase rules for partners to address mpox outbreak
Is Diabetes secretly causing Alzheimer’s? New study finds shocking connection
Thailand reports first case of 'severe' mpox strain as global spread continues