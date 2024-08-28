Telegram founder Pavel Durov transferred to court after arrest in france

World

Pavel Durov, the founder of messaging app Telegram, was arrested at Paris's Bourget Airport on August 24

  by Web Desk
  August 28, 2024
Pavel Durov, the founder of popular messaging app Telegram, has been transferred from police custody to court for questioning ahead of a possible indictment, prosecutors told the CNN.

Durov was arrested at Paris's Bourget Airport on Saturday on a warrant related to Telegram's lack of moderation, which has been criticized for aiding fraudsters, drug traffickers, and people spreading child pornography.

The Russian-born billionaire, who holds French citizenship, was held in custody for up to 96 hours before being transferred to court on Wednesday.

The Paris prosecutor's office said Durov would face "initial questioning and possible indictment" at a court in the French capital.

French President Emmanuel Macron has intervened in the matter, stating that the decision to bring charges against Durov was "in no way political."

Telegram, launched in 2013, has over 950 million users worldwide and is known for its encrypted conversations, which have raised concerns among law enforcement agencies.

Durov, worth an estimated $9.15 billion, has maintained a lavish lifestyle while promoting Telegram as a secure and private communication platform.

However, critics argue that the app has become a safe haven for illicit activities, including terrorism.

The outcome of Durov's court appearance is yet to be determined, but it may have significant implications for the future of Telegram and online communication.

World News

