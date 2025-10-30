US-China agree on trade, rare earth deal after Trump–Xi meeting in South Korea

US and China are "in agreement on many things", Trump said after the meeting that lasted a little over 100 minutes, with the two leaders emerging from the front door and talking briefly.
According to Euro News, US President Donald Trump made a deal during the face-to-face meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, the final day of a trip to Asia that offered the leaders of the world’s two largest economies an opportunity to stabilise relations after months of turmoil over trade issues.
Washington and Beijing are "in agreement on many things", Trump said after the meeting that lasted nearly two hours.
Aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington, Trump provided further details, telling reporters it was a great meeting with Xi, whom he described as a great leader.
The United States will immediately lower tariffs on all Chinese goods that were previously implemented in response to the flow of chemical ingredients for fentanyl into the United States," he said.
Trump said tariff rates on imports of Chinese goods would be lowered to 47% and that China would begin purchasing soybeans in bulk, as previously announced, "which I appreciated."
Beijing had faced new tariffs this year totalling 30%, of which 20% has been tied to what Washington claims to be China's role in fentanyl production.
The announced tariff rates have been volatile. In April, Trump revealed plans to jack up the rate on Chinese goods to 145%, only to abandon them as markets recoiled.