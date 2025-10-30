World

US-China agree on trade, rare earth deal after Trump–Xi meeting in South Korea

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meet in South Korea to ease trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
US-China agree on trade, rare earth deal after Trump–Xi meeting in South Korea
US-China agree on trade, rare earth deal after Trump–Xi meeting in South Korea

US and China are "in agreement on many things", Trump said after the meeting that lasted a little over 100 minutes, with the two leaders emerging from the front door and talking briefly.

According to Euro News, US President Donald Trump made a deal during the face-to-face meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, the final day of a trip to Asia that offered the leaders of the world’s two largest economies an opportunity to stabilise relations after months of turmoil over trade issues.

Washington and Beijing are "in agreement on many things", Trump said after the meeting that lasted nearly two hours.

Aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington, Trump provided further details, telling reporters it was a great meeting with Xi, whom he described as a great leader.

The United States will immediately lower tariffs on all Chinese goods that were previously implemented in response to the flow of chemical ingredients for fentanyl into the United States," he said.

Trump said tariff rates on imports of Chinese goods would be lowered to 47% and that China would begin purchasing soybeans in bulk, as previously announced, "which I appreciated."

Beijing had faced new tariffs this year totalling 30%, of which 20% has been tied to what Washington claims to be China's role in fentanyl production.

The announced tariff rates have been volatile. In April, Trump revealed plans to jack up the rate on Chinese goods to 145%, only to abandon them as markets recoiled.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Paris police arrest five more in connection with Louvre jewel theft

Paris police arrest five more in connection with Louvre jewel theft
French authorities have arrested seven suspects in Louvre heist, but not a single jewel recovered

France redefines rape law to include consent after Gisèle Pelicot case

France redefines rape law to include consent after Gisèle Pelicot case
French parliament makes landmark changes in rape laws following Gisèle Pelicot trial

Louvre heist suspects ‘partially admit’ involvement as jewels remain missing

Louvre heist suspects ‘partially admit’ involvement as jewels remain missing
Paris prosecutor ‘hopeful’ of finding Napoleon-era jewel stolen from Louvre after new development

US to begin nuclear testing after 30 years under Trump’s orders

US to begin nuclear testing after 30 years under Trump’s orders
Trump orders Pentagon to prepare new nuclear test amid arms race with Russia and China

'67' named 2025 Word of the Year by Dictionary.com

'67' named 2025 Word of the Year by Dictionary.com
A nonsensical Gen Alpha slang term, with no definitive meaning, has been crowned the 2025 Word of the Year

Boeing increases 737 MAX production despite 777X delays, reports $6B Q3 loss

Boeing increases 737 MAX production despite 777X delays, reports $6B Q3 loss
Boeing reported revenue of $23.3 billion, jumping 30% over every year

Nobel Prize winner claims US visa was cancelled over Trump criticism

Nobel Prize winner claims US visa was cancelled over Trump criticism
Wole Soyinka, the Nigerian playwright and poet, won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1986

Jamaica left without power as Hurricane Melissa heads for Cuba

Jamaica left without power as Hurricane Melissa heads for Cuba
No deaths have been reported in Jamaica after a Category 5 hurricane hit the island, as communication lines are dead

Trick or treat? Halloween candy prices hit record high amid cocoa crisis

Trick or treat? Halloween candy prices hit record high amid cocoa crisis
Candy makers are forced to cut corners and use sugary alternatives as the cocoa shortage worsens

GCF approves $250M grant for ADB’s ‘Glaciers to Farms’ project

GCF approves $250M grant for ADB’s ‘Glaciers to Farms’ project
Green Climate Fund backs $250M ADB program to strengthen water and agriculture resilience

Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Cuba after Jamaica devastation

Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Cuba after Jamaica devastation
Hurricane Melissa strikes Cuba with 120mph winds as Jamaica declares disaster area

Australian woman’s ‘sudden’ death on Lizard Island prompts investigation

Australian woman’s ‘sudden’ death on Lizard Island prompts investigation
Elderly woman dies after being left behind on remote Great Barrier Reef island by cruise ship