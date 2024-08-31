Hania Aamir wraps up Bali vacation with goodbye post

Hania Aamir's Bali vacations finally come to a close!
Taking to her official Instagram page over the weekend, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress shared a bunch of images from the airport.
The carousel featured last few moments in Bali and its famous hotspots followed by a video that showcased the dimple queen bidding heartiest farewell.
Hania, who had a gala time befriending monkeys, partying and go-karting in Bali, is now about to board her flight.
" Bai," the Parde Mein Rehne Do star cheekily captioned her airport carousel.
Shortly after the clicks went viral, her die-hard fans reacted.
One wrote," Pakistan is famous because of you.... fan from London.
" Now I am waiting for the repost, '' another added.
" I love tour dramas Madam," the third effused.
To note, Hania is an avid traveler, who often documents insights from her travel journeys.
On the work front, Hania Aamir is being currently adored for her sizzling chemistry with Fahad Mustafa in the drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.