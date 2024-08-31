Trending

Hania Aamir wraps up Bali vacation with goodbye post

Hania Aamir jetted off to a much-needed Bali getaway with her girl squad

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Hania Aamir jetted off to a much-needed Bali getaway with her girl squad
Hania Aamir jetted off to a much-needed Bali getaway with her girl squad 

Hania Aamir's Bali vacations finally come to a close! 

Taking to her official Instagram page over the weekend, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress shared a bunch of images from the airport. 

The carousel featured last few moments in Bali and its famous hotspots followed by a video that showcased the dimple queen bidding heartiest farewell. 

Hania, who had a gala time befriending monkeys, partying and go-karting in Bali, is now about to board her flight. 

" Bai," the Parde Mein Rehne Do star cheekily captioned her airport carousel. 


Shortly after the clicks went viral, her die-hard fans reacted. 

One wrote," Pakistan is famous because of you.... fan from London. 

" Now I am waiting for the repost, '' another added. 

" I love tour dramas Madam," the third effused. 

To note, Hania is an avid traveler, who often documents insights from her travel journeys. 

On the work front, Hania Aamir is being currently adored for her sizzling chemistry with Fahad Mustafa in the drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. 

Nicole Kidman steamy ‘Babygirl’ performance earns 6.5-minute ovation at Venice Film Festival

Nicole Kidman steamy ‘Babygirl’ performance earns 6.5-minute ovation at Venice Film Festival
Cristiano Ronaldo shares ‘special bond’ with Champions League Trophy in heartwarming video

Cristiano Ronaldo shares ‘special bond’ with Champions League Trophy in heartwarming video
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton to reprise role in 'One Tree Hill' reboot

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton to reprise role in 'One Tree Hill' reboot
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry

King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry

Trending News

King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Rajkummar Rao unveils striking new poster of film 'Maalik'
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Alia Bhatt shares picture from 'Alpha' sets with co-star Sharvari Wagh
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Kareena Kapoor posts sassy mirror selfie from her day out
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Amal turns 5: Aiman Khan wishes her first born in special way
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Maya Ali caps off her Glasgow vacation in style
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Muneeb Butt rings in daughter Amal’s birthday with sweetest wish ever
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Kartik Aaryan drops HUGE hint for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ teaser, trailer release
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Will Smith follows Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram, fans wants collab!
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Sonam Kapoor redefines airport chic in red maxi skirt: Watch
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar rocks organza saree
King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry
Aiman Khan takes fans on dreamy Baku journey in new video: WATCH