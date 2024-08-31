Health

Ozempic: Weight-loss drug that might unlock eternal youth

Ozempic, a diabetes drug, could slow down aging process, suggests research

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Ozempic might be the weight-loss drug that could turn the clock ticking anticlockwise!

The drug, which has been used to treat Type 2 diabetes and obesity, is now believed to slow down the aging process, as per researchers.

According to Yale School of Medicine professor Harlan Krumholz, “[Ozempic] has far-reaching benefits beyond what we initially imagined.”

The researchers also came to find out that besides diabetes, the drug could also work wonders on several other illnesses, including heart failure, Alzheimer’s, arthritis, and even cancer.

While presenting the studies at the European Society of Cardiology Conference 2024, Prof. Krumholz stated, "It wouldn't surprise me that improving people's health this way actually slows down the aging process.”

Answering a quote that asks, “Is it a fountain of youth?” Krumholz said, "I would say if you're improving someone's cardiometabolic health substantially, then you are putting them in a position to live longer and better.”

He added, "It's not just avoiding heart attacks. These are health promoters. It wouldn't surprise me that improving people's health this way actually slows down the aging process."

As per the researchers’ discovery, those who took Ozempic had reduced death rates from all causes, including cardiovascular issues and COVID-19. The drug also helped to show improvements in heart failure symptoms.

Health News

