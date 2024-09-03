Microsoft gives MAJOR update regarding Windows 11 ‘Recall’ feature

Microsoft is announcing a big update regarding the recently introduced uninstall ability for the “Recall” feature in Windows 11!
In the latest statement, the tech giant confirmed that the new option to give the ability to remove the Recall feature in the latest Windows 11 update is a bug.
The company also noted that it is in process to fix the issue as soon as possible.
“We are aware of an issue where Recall is incorrectly listed as an option under the ‘Turn Windows features on or off’ dialogue in the Control Panel. This will be fixed in an upcoming update,” said Windows senior product manager, Brandon LeBlanc, to The Verge.
As per the outlet’s report, the bug first caught the attention of the Dutch blog Deskmodder last week, which then noted that the latest version of Windows 11, 24H2, with KB5041865, allows its users to uninstall the function.
It also posted a screenshot to demonstrate how this newest update works.
The Recall feature is regarded as controversial as it is designed to take screenshots of nearly everything in order to let users find whatever they might be looking for from their system.
However, the screenshots are unencrypted, which raised major security concerns among the experts and the users as well.
The feature was set to be launched in June with Copilot Plus PCs, but the release was held back due to the alarming concerns.