Galaxy S26 Ultra leak reveals first look at built-in 'privacy display'

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has created a buzz among Galaxy enthusiasts, yet a fresh leak on the internet has now created hype.
The leak suggested that the South Korean based tech giant will offer a revolutionary “Privacy Display” for an improved user control over screen visibility in public settings.
The report suggested this feature will ensure greater privacy for users.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), @achultra revealed a Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display in a teardown of the One UI 8.5.
It is particularly designed to make it more challenging for bystanders and strangers in your surroundings to glance into your screen contents from sides, automatically activating in crowded or public environments.
The leak further suggested that users will receive customisable options for the Privacy Display, enabling them to decide when it activates, whether it turns on automatically, and which apps or content to protect.
The potential feature has been met with enthusiasm, as it acknowledges the major privacy concerns for smartphone users.
However, Samsung has not officially confirmed the rumor. For now, the Privacy Display remains an exciting yet unverified innovation.