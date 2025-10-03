OpenAI’s Sora app hits 164,000 installs, securing No.1 spot on US App Store

OpenAI’s Sora app for AI video has made waves across social media, despite being invite-only and limited to the US and Canada at release.
On its first day, Sora’s exponential growth has amazed users, as it hit 56,000 downloads on the launch day, reaching to No. 3 on Apple’s US App Store, according to Appfigures.
By Friday, October 3, 2025, the recently launched app rose to No. 1 spot.
The analytics firm projects Sora pulled in 164,000 downloads during its first two days, September 30 and October 1, exceeding leading industry players, including Anthropic’s Claude and Microsoft’s Copilot, and more.
Sora’s restricted launch makes comparisons tricky, as it expectedly could have drawn more downloads if fully open.
Still, the app’s strong reception underscores growing consumer demand for AI-powered video tools, particularly those with social-networking elements.
For fairer comparison, Appfigures assessed US and Canadian downloads only. ChatGPT and Gemini ranked to the highest on the charts, Sora with 81,000 and 80,000 first-day installs, respectively.
Sora also skyrocketed the App Store rankings fast, hitting No. 3 overall by day two.
For context, ChatGPT reached No. 1 on its second day, Grok was No. 4, Gemini No. 6, Copilot No. 19, and Claude No. 78.