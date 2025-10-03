WhatsApp beta adds username reservation feature: Report

Home / Sci-Tech

Meta-owned WhatsApp plans a gradual launch of the full username feature to diligently monitor performance

  • By Syeda Fazeelat

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
WhatsApp has introduced a new Android update through the Google Play Beta Program, which reveals that the platform is currently preparing a feature to enable users to reserve their preferred username ahead of its official release.

The username reservation system is particularly designed to ensure fairness by allowing all users to get their desired usernames before the broader launch of full username functionality, as reported by WABetaInfo.

Without this step, early beta users could potentially claim famous usernames, creating an unfair advantage.

Notably, this interesting feature is quite different from the complete username system.

While the full launch will ensure greater privacy, such as a username key to secure contact numbers and control who can contact users.

With this upcoming update, users can lock in their desired usernames in advance.

Availability

Meta-owned WhatsApp plans a gradual launch of the full username feature to diligently monitor performance.

However, the reservation system will be rolled out to a wider audience in the near future.

Though an exact launch date remains underwraps, the username reservation feature will reportedly release before the complete username system soon.

