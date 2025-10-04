Home / Sci-Tech

OpenAI becomes world’s most valuable private company after hitting $500 billion

OpenAI’s skyrocketing growth is redefining tech investment and consumer AI adoption

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
OpenAI becomes world’s most valuable private company after hitting $500 billion
OpenAI becomes world’s most valuable private company after hitting $500 billion

OpenAI has now become the world’s most valuable privately held company hitting a valuation of $500 billion, surpassing SpaceX.

The major leap follows a $6.6 billion secondary sale of employee shares involving investors such as Thrive Capital, T. Rowe Price, SoftBank, Abu Dhabi’s MGX.

Nvidia further pledged nearly $100 billion, highlighting OpenAI’s role in the boom of the AI landscape.

The valuation tripled in 2025, exponentially rose by increased adoption of ChatGPT, with 700 million weekly users, and a rapid launch of products such as GPT-5, GPT-5 Codex, and Sora 2.

Revenue hit $4.3 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, with an estimate of $13 billion by the end of year, though the leading AI company remains unprofitable due to massive AI training and infrastructure costs.

OpeAI’s dominance is driving investors' interest, but competition is intensified. Anthropic, valued at $183 billion, Meta, and China’s DeepSeek are racing to move ahead with competitors.

Meanwhile, CEO Sam Altman faces lawsuits from tech billionaire Elon Musk and ongoing negotiations with Microsoft over restructuring.

Despite turbulence, OpenAI’s skyrocketing growth is redefining tech investment and consumer AI adoption.

With its valuation hitting $500 billion, it will expectedly reach the trillion-dollar milestone in the near future, if it can balance scale with profitability.

You Might Like:

Google’s Gemini AI app to receive significant redesign update: Report

Google’s Gemini AI app to receive significant redesign update: Report
Google may be gearing up a redesign of its Gemini AI app for visually appealing interface

OpenAI’s Sora app hits 164,000 installs, securing No.1 spot on US App Store

OpenAI’s Sora app hits 164,000 installs, securing No.1 spot on US App Store
Sora's strong reception underscores growing consumer demand for AI-powered video tools

WhatsApp beta adds username reservation feature: Report

WhatsApp beta adds username reservation feature: Report
Meta-owned WhatsApp plans a gradual launch of the full username feature to diligently monitor performance

Anthropic hires new CTO Rahul Patil, succeeding Sam McCandlish

Anthropic hires new CTO Rahul Patil, succeeding Sam McCandlish
Rahul Patil brings a vast experience of up to 20 years of leading from roles at top-notch companies

OpenAI's Sora app ranks on No. 3 on US App Store

OpenAI's Sora app ranks on No. 3 on US App Store
OpenAI’s Sora was installed by 56,000 users reaching No.3 on the US App Store’s Top Overall chart

Elon Musk aims to ‘live and die’ on Mars as SpaceX targets uncrewed mission

Elon Musk aims to ‘live and die’ on Mars as SpaceX targets uncrewed mission
SpaceX owner Elon Musk claims Mars a ‘part of America,’ sparking netizen reactions

Google teases Gemini-powered Google Home speaker

Google teases Gemini-powered Google Home speaker
Home speaker will include a processor particularly designed for Gemini AI, with cutting-edge features

Spotify's new feature lets users exclude songs from recommendations

Spotify's new feature lets users exclude songs from recommendations
Spotify reflects a listener’s musical powers key features such as Home page suggestions, Wrapped, Discovery, and more

OpenAI launches Sora 2 in bid to outdo TikTok and YouTube

OpenAI launches Sora 2 in bid to outdo TikTok and YouTube
According to OpenAI, Sora 2 enhances realism by better following the laws of physics

Elon Musk plans to take on Wikipedia with Grokipedia, sparking user reaction

Elon Musk plans to take on Wikipedia with Grokipedia, sparking user reaction
Elon Musk's xAI to launch Grokipedia with promise for more accurate and neutral content

Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses officially out now in select US stores

Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses officially out now in select US stores
Users can now access Ray-Ban smart glasses from select Best Buy, and Ray-Ban stores, the Meta Lab, and more

WhatsApp rolls out AI themes, message summaries, and more features

WhatsApp rolls out AI themes, message summaries, and more features
WhatsApp also is experimenting with richer link previews, poll images, and simplified community creation