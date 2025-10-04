Harvest Moon 2025: When and how to watch upcoming major celestial event?

The first supermoon of 2025 will rise brighter in the autumn sky on Monday, October 6, 2025, known as the Harvest Moon, a major celestial event of 2025.
It is the first full moon of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, and traditionally, it marks the end of the harvest season.
The moon will turn full at 11:47 p.m. EST (3:47 p.m. UTC on Oct. 7) and will look full on the nights before and after.skygazers will get the best glimpse on Tuesday, when it rises in the east, though on Sunday (Oct. 5) it will be close to Saturn.
The Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the September equinox. Though it usually occurs in September, this year, it will appear in October.
Its name comes from farmers who once used its light to work in their fields at night.
This year’s Harvest Moon doubles as a supermoon, sitting just 224,599 miles (361,457 km) from Earth, nearly 10% closer than average.
Its golden-orange glow will strike the most in the 15–20 minutes after moonrise, especially from unobstructed spots. Skyobservers can get the best view through binoculars.
The moon will be the largest on October 8, coinciding with the Draconid meteor shower, though its brightness may vaguely affect many meteors.