Google’s Gemini AI app to receive significant redesign update: Report

After a skyrocketing growth of OpenAI’s Sora, now ranking on No. 1 on the U.S. App Store, the Alphabet-owned Google may be gearing up a redesign of its Gemini AI app to make it visually appealing.
A new interface, initially spotted by Android Authority in the app’s code, shifts Gemini away from its recent chatbot-style layout to a scrollable feed with colourful suggested prompts and captivating images.
The experimental home screen, unlocked by a reverse engineer, places shortcut buttons for features like “Create Image” and “Deep Research” at the top, followed by a feed of ideas.
Suggested prompts ranged from playful photo edits like “Give me a vintage or grunge look,” and more for creative tasks.
Others offered productivity use cases, such as “Brainstorm out loud with Live” and “Send me a daily news roundup.”
Google has yet to officially announce the redesign. A spokesperson informed Android Authority there’s “no announcement to be made just yet.”
If released publicly, the significant update could make Gemini more engaging, underscoring the company’s AI image model, Nano Banana, which made headlines shortly after release, pushing the app to the No. 1 spot on the App Store last month.
The update may also help Gemini to outdo OpenAI’s minimalist ChatGPT app.