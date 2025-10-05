WhatsApp rolls out calls hub and tab changes for iOS users

WhatsApp has launched new features to enhance navigation on iOS. With the 25.27.73 update, the app released a unified Calls hub, bringing all call-related actions to one place.
From a single screen, users can initiate calls, schedule meetings, launch the dialer, and manage favourite contacts, ensuring a seamless and faster communication to all.
WhatsApp has also experimented with changes to its main tabs in the latest iOS beta 25.28.10.70 on TestFlight. The Chats and Updates tabs have swapped positions in the bottom navigation bar.
The chats will now appear at the front, while Updates has been moved to the old Chats spot.
Though little, the update impacts user flow. Many are used to the previous layout, and shifting tabs disrupts muscle memory—the habits formed by repeated use.
Users report confusion, particularly when clicking the wrong tab out of habit.
A few users find it frustrating, while others consider the move as logical, since chatting is the instant-messaging app’s core feature.
Apart from this update, WhatsApp is currently developing the Liquid Glass update, a full redesign, offering a sleek and modern look.
It is pertinent to mention that WhatsApp's tab swap is currently limited to select beta testers. Depending on feedback, WhatsAppmay expand the update in the near future.