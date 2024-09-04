Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba steps down amid expected cabinet overhaul

Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba resigned from his position ahead of the major cabinet reshuffle.
According to Reuters, Kuleba submitted his resignation on Wednesday, September 4, following Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordering the major cabinet reshuffle at a crucial time of the war with Russia.
The president said on Tuesday, “Autumn will be extremely important for Ukraine. And our state institutions should be configured so that Ukraine achieves all the results that we need—for all of us.”
Zelenskyy also asserted that changes in the government are important for achieving the much-needed results for Ukraine.
Moreover, earlier on Tuesday, five other ministers from Zelensky’s cabinet resigned, and more resignations and new appointments are expected in the coming days.
Kuleba was best known for his fluent English, building diplomatic relationships, and lobbying for the military.
The 43-year-old’s resignation was confirmed by the speaker of parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, who posted his letter on Facebook.
Russian Missiles Hit Border City Lviv
At least seven people, including three children, were killed after surprise missile attacks from Russia on the western city of Ukraine, Lviv, near the Poland border.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said that Moscow fired multiple drones and hypersonic missiles on Wednesday, damaging the residential building.
Moreover, Ukraine's air force claimed that it had destroyed 22 Russian drones and seven cruise missiles.