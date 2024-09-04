World

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba steps down amid expected cabinet overhaul

At least seven Ukrainians, including children, died in an overnight Russian air attack on Lviv

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024
Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba resigned from his position ahead of the major cabinet reshuffle.

According to Reuters, Kuleba submitted his resignation on Wednesday, September 4, following Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordering the major cabinet reshuffle at a crucial time of the war with Russia.

The president said on Tuesday, “Autumn will be extremely important for Ukraine. And our state institutions should be configured so that Ukraine achieves all the results that we need—for all of us.”

Zelenskyy also asserted that changes in the government are important for achieving the much-needed results for Ukraine.

Moreover, earlier on Tuesday, five other ministers from Zelensky’s cabinet resigned, and more resignations and new appointments are expected in the coming days.

Kuleba was best known for his fluent English, building diplomatic relationships, and lobbying for the military.

The 43-year-old’s resignation was confirmed by the speaker of parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, who posted his letter on Facebook.

Russian Missiles Hit Border City Lviv

At least seven people, including three children, were killed after surprise missile attacks from Russia on the western city of Ukraine, Lviv, near the Poland border.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said that Moscow fired multiple drones and hypersonic missiles on Wednesday, damaging the residential building.

Moreover, Ukraine's air force claimed that it had destroyed 22 Russian drones and seven cruise missiles.

World News

Pope Francis cautions against religious extremism in speech during Indonesia visit
India’s West Bengal assembly passes anti-assault bill
Trump to contest reworked election interference indictment
Pope Francis sets record for longest papal journey amid health concerns
New Zealand to impose hefty tax hike on international visitors
New Zealand's entry tax for tourists to triple from October
At least 10 dead after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Israeli PM Netanyahu slams UK’s suspension of arms licenses as ‘shameful’
Mongolia snubs international law, welcomes Putin despite arrest warrant
Gaza health ministry announces MAJOR polio vaccination milestone
Britain suspends arms exports to Israel over fears of international law violations
Will there be no kimchi in summer? South Korea's cabbage under climate threat