Health

Stiff from sitting? Try chair yoga for instant relief

  by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
Deskbound office people usually suffer from muscle stiffness and soreness because of sitting in the same position for too long.

According to CNN, chair yoga is the best way to stay active and healthy while sitting on your chair.

Many people think that this traditional form of yoga is only for older adults, but yoga experts say that chair yoga is great and effective for everyone, irrespective of age.

Experts believe that besides the matter of chair yoga, it helps most people who spend most of their day at the desk.

Stacie Dooreck, a certified yoga instructor based in Larkspur, California, said, “It’s safe for all ages and can be very gentle. It also helps with flexibility and posture, people in offices are usually hunched over at their desks, and it combats repetitive stress injuries, like carpal tunnel syndrome.”

Here are a few of the easy chair yoga movements for beginners.

Joint Warm-up

Sit up straight on the edge of your seat, facing forward, and then make circles with your hands and feet. As per Dooreck, this movement helps in preventing carpal tunnel syndrome and leg fatigue.

Cat-Cow

Sit up straight, breathe in while lifting your chin up and chest out, and then breathe out while curving your back and tucking your chin in.

Side Bends

Raise your right hand and bend lean to your left, and then put up your left hand in the air and bend on the right side.

Twist

One of the easiest movements is to twist on your one side while holding your pose for three to five breaths and then switch sides.

Experts suggested that whether you feel any ‘noticeable pain, discomfort, or not’ if you are someone who sits for too long, begin chair yoga, and you will ‘notice a difference over time.’

Health News

Ultra-Processed foods linked to increased heart disease risk, study
WHO reveals mobile phones do not cause brain cancer
Packaged juices are harmful even when branded ‘healthy’
Foods to avoid before bed for a restful night’s sleep
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Fish acting ‘weird?’ Scientists blame antidepressant pollution
Skin care for preteens: Experts debunk social media trends
Mpox outbreak: UNICEF issues high-stakes tender to secure vaccines
Ozempic: Weight-loss drug that might unlock eternal youth
Scientists discover new way to stop migraines even before they start
Baby convenience foods: Not as wholesome as you think, study
Study finds British Muslims felt neglected in health policies during COVID-19