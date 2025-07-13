Measles outbreak in Liverpool: child passes away as cases surge

A child has died at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool after contracting measles.
A leading NHS hospital has issued a warning regarding measles, as they continue to rise in the UK.
BBC has confirmed the death news; however, the Hospital has not released further details on whether the child was suffering from other health conditions or their vaccination status.
Measles symptoms
The following are the symptoms of measles:
- A cough
- A high temperature
- Sneezing
- A runny or blocked nose
People may also experience cold-like symptoms, followed a few days later by a rash.
Notably, Alder Hey Children's Hospital has treated almost seventeen children with measles since June.
The deceased child’s age and sex are unknown, and it is believed to be only the second in the UK in a decade to have passed away due to measles.
In the US, measles cases have already reached an astonishing number in more than three decades.
According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), currently 14 states are still battling active outbreaks, with cases reaching 1,288 on Wednesday this week,
Five months ago, the largest outbreak started in West Texas due to low vaccination uptake.
Since then, three people have passed away, including two children in Texas and an adult in New Mexico, with dozens more in the hospital.