The ultimate guide to flawless skin: 5 essential daily habits

For a healthy and radiant appearance, a solid skincare routine is crucial however, you don’t have to break the bank to achieve flawless skin.
Incorporate these 5 straightforward habits into your daily routine and observe your skin's stunning transformation.
1- Apply Sunscreen:
Among the most important steps to achieve a youthful skin is to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays, which can be done by applying sunscreen religiously.
Prolong sun exposure can open the doors for many skin-related issues like wrinkles, age-spots, dullness and in the worst case, skin cancer.
Using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF range of at least 30 is ideal for reversing back the sun rays. Apply generous amount of sunscreen before stepping out, and make sure to reapply every two hours.
2- Maintain Simple Skincare Routine:
With the release of uncountable products in the market, people often tend to go overboard with their sunscreen without identifying what their skin actually needs, which often results in clogged pores and eventually increased breakouts.
It is necessary to maintain a routine that include three basic steps that include cleansing, toning, and moisturizing, that will also help you stay in budget and make your skin feel light-weight and healthy.
3- Exercise:
We know this is the hard one, however, keeping your body active plays a significant role in achieving a glowy skin as it boosts blood circulation in the body, which helps in delivering oxygen and nutrients to the skin cells.
It also helps in managing stress and losing weight which makes a direct and positive impact on mental health, resulting in a healthy-looking skin.
4- Healthy Diet:
As per a century-old saying, “You are what you eat,” it is necessary to treat your body with healthy and clean eating as it helps getting rid of toxins in the body, maintains overall health of the organs, and keeps the body nourish.
Including foods rich in vitamin C provides great benefit to your skin as it eliminates harmful free radicals from the skin. Other vitamins like A, E, and K, selenium, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids also proves to be beneficial for the skin.
5- Drinking Plenty of Water:
Keeping our body hydrated is the most crucial yet the most neglected thing we do. Drinking at least 8 glasses of water a day is essential to maintain the proper function of the body.
Drinking water flushes out toxins from the body, keeps skin plump, and supports overall elasticity.
Another way to keep your body hydrated is to consume foods that are rich in water like cucumber, watermelon, celery, etc.