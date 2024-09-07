World

Italian minister resigns after appointing ex-girlfriend as government’s adviser

Gennaro Sangiuliano quits after bringing Maria Rosaria Boccia to power, then breaking up with her

  • September 07, 2024
Italy’s culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano has caused quite a stir in politics by resigning after a personal argument over the appointment of his former girlfriend as the country’s top adviser.

As per BBC, the diplomat was brought to the center of media attention when his ex-lover Maria Rosaria Boccia announced on LinkedIn that she has been named as his “adviser for major events.”

Initially, this claim was denied by him, but then came a tearful interview on Wednesday, where he himself admitted to having an affair with the lady.

Not only this, Gennaro Sangiuliano said that he had hired Maria Rosaria Boccia as an “unpaid consultant.”

On Friday, September 6, the politician official quitted his office by handing a resignation letter to Prince Minister Georgia Meloni.

Denying breaking any ministerial rules, he further offered an apology to his wife in that earthquake of an interview, revealing that the affair with his ex-mistress ended during the summer.

For as long as the “sentimental relationship” lasted, Maria Rosaria Boccia secretly recorded all of interactions with Gennaro Sangiuliano using her phone as well as RayBan Stories sunglasses.

She however stated that there is “nothing illegal” about these videos and audios.

Photos posted to Instagram showed her accompanying the former minister on his official trips, raising the question whether public funds were being spent on her.

Gennaro Sangiuliano denied spending “a single euro” on Maria Rosaria Boccia, revealing that the traveling chargers were paid by him personally.

Since these lovers parted ways, he has shot a series of accusations against his ex-girlfriend, earning her the nickname “machine gunner” in Italian press.

