Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’

Donald Trump is vowing revenge against anyone who engages in “unscrupulous behavior” during the 2024 Presidential Election!
The Republican candidate, who had made several false claims against the 2020 election of being stolen, turned to his Truth Social account on Saturday, September 7, and issued a chilling threat to those who “cheated” him.
Trump said that he along with his legal scholars, is watching the “sanctity” of 2024 Presidential Election very closely.
Re-stating his 2020 claim, the Republican wrote, “I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election. It was a Disgrace to our Nation!”
“The 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law,” he wrote.
Trump continued to write that the punishment will “include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again.”
After losing the 2020 election, the former president, with the help of his allies, had filed multiple lawsuits to change the election verdict. However, none of the cases met with success.
Warning further, Trump stated, ““Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.”
Meanwhile, in a recent poll conducted by ABC News/Ipsos to find out public’s opinion on who between Trump and his rival candidate Kamala Harris is likely willing to accept the 2024 election results, 68 percent of the respondent voted against the former president.