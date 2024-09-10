World

US officials to discuss economic aid with Bangladesh's interim government amid crisis

The US delegation will meet with Muhammad Yunus and other Bangladeshi officials in Dhaka

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
US officials to discuss economic aid with Bangladeshs interim government amid crisis
US officials to discuss economic aid with Bangladesh's interim government amid crisis

During a difficult period for Bangladesh, the US aims to take significant steps to support the country's economy and development.

For this reason, US officials will meet with Bangladesh's interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, as per Reuters.

Yunus took over last month after the removal of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina due to protests.

Donald Lu, the Assistant Secretary for South Asia, will lead the US delegation, which will also visit India from September 10 to 16.

The delegation will include members from the US Treasury, USAID, and the Office of the US Trade Representative.

They aim to discuss ways to assist Bangladesh with its economic growth, financial stability, and development needs.

The Financial Times reported that the delegation will meet with Yunus and other Bangladeshi officials in Dhaka to review fiscal policies and the financial system.

Bangladesh's $450-billion economy has slowed due to rising fuel and food costs from the Russia-Ukraine war, leading the country to seek a $4.7 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund last year.

Malala Yousafzai shares sneak peek of 'The Last of the Sea Women' premiere at TIFF

Malala Yousafzai shares sneak peek of 'The Last of the Sea Women' premiere at TIFF
US officials to discuss economic aid with Bangladesh's interim government amid crisis

US officials to discuss economic aid with Bangladesh's interim government amid crisis
King Charles shares huge good news after Kate Middleton's cancer recovery

King Charles shares huge good news after Kate Middleton's cancer recovery
US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war

US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war

World News

US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
Antony Blinken and David Lammy to visit Ukraine in historic joint trip
US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
Typhoon Yagi aftermath: Vietnam death toll reaches 82
US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
Rebecca Cheptegei: Ugandan Olympian’s alleged killer dies before trial
US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
1 day off in 104 work days: Chinese man's death raises worker safety concerns
US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
Bodycam video reveals Tyreek Hill's heated exchange with officers led to arrest
US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
UN set to vote against Israel's 'unlawful presence’ in Palestinian territory
US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
Germany to roll out temporary border controls in response to migration surge
US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
Biden Administration unveils plan to boost mental health coverage for Americans
US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
UK braces for colder weather and thundery showers next week
US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
Deadly Israeli airstrikes in Syria claim at least 16 lives