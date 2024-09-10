US officials to discuss economic aid with Bangladesh's interim government amid crisis

During a difficult period for Bangladesh, the US aims to take significant steps to support the country's economy and development.
For this reason, US officials will meet with Bangladesh's interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, as per Reuters.
Yunus took over last month after the removal of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina due to protests.
Donald Lu, the Assistant Secretary for South Asia, will lead the US delegation, which will also visit India from September 10 to 16.
The delegation will include members from the US Treasury, USAID, and the Office of the US Trade Representative.
They aim to discuss ways to assist Bangladesh with its economic growth, financial stability, and development needs.
The Financial Times reported that the delegation will meet with Yunus and other Bangladeshi officials in Dhaka to review fiscal policies and the financial system.
Bangladesh's $450-billion economy has slowed due to rising fuel and food costs from the Russia-Ukraine war, leading the country to seek a $4.7 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund last year.