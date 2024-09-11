World

Trump's pet-eating claim: What is really happening in Ohio?

Donald Trump during the presidential debate claimed immigrants in Ohio are eating pets

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024


Former US President Donald Trump, in his first and potentially last face-off with Kamala Harris, made a false claim about pet-eating in Ohio.

According to Sky News, Trump during the debate said that immigrants in the Ohio town are eating the pets of other residents in the town.

He claimed, “In Springfield, they're eating the dogs, the people that came in, they're eating the cats... They're eating... they're eating the pets of the people that live there.”

He further added, “And this is what's happening in our country, and it's a shame.”

When the moderator David Muir told the Republican candidate that the city mayor had disputed the claims to which Trump responded that he watched people on television saying ‘my dog was taken and used for food.’

Reality Behind Pet-Eating Claims

The claims about pet-eating sparked after a resident, who said he was a social media influencer, in Springfield City asked the government to ‘do something’ about Haitian immigrants who are eating park ducks.

Following the influencer's claims, other residents also reported similar events about cats and geese eating.

Meanwhile, the Springfield Police Division, in a statement, clarified that all news circulating about alleging criminal activities is ‘rumors’ and that they have not received ‘no credible reports’ about pets being harmed.

Trump's pet-eating claim: What is really happening in Ohio?

Trump's pet-eating claim: What is really happening in Ohio?
Prince William says Kate Middleton still has ‘a long way to go’ for recovery

Prince William says Kate Middleton still has ‘a long way to go’ for recovery
Britney Spears to get son Jayden James birthday gift that insults ex-husband

Britney Spears to get son Jayden James birthday gift that insults ex-husband
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration

Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration

World News

Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Keir Starmer leadership under fire as Commons revolts over Winter fuel payment cuts
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian embarks on first foreign trip to Iraq
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Harris-Trump first presidential debate: Key highlights from 90-minute duel
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Iran slams US accusations of missile transfer to Russia as 'ugly propaganda'
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Historic World War II Nazi shipwrecks emerge in Danube due to severe drought
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
US officials to discuss economic aid with Bangladesh's interim government amid crisis
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Antony Blinken and David Lammy to visit Ukraine in historic joint trip
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Typhoon Yagi aftermath: Vietnam death toll reaches 82
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Rebecca Cheptegei: Ugandan Olympian’s alleged killer dies before trial