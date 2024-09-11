Trump's pet-eating claim: What is really happening in Ohio?

Former US President Donald Trump, in his first and potentially last face-off with Kamala Harris, made a false claim about pet-eating in Ohio.
According to Sky News, Trump during the debate said that immigrants in the Ohio town are eating the pets of other residents in the town.
He claimed, “In Springfield, they're eating the dogs, the people that came in, they're eating the cats... They're eating... they're eating the pets of the people that live there.”
He further added, “And this is what's happening in our country, and it's a shame.”
When the moderator David Muir told the Republican candidate that the city mayor had disputed the claims to which Trump responded that he watched people on television saying ‘my dog was taken and used for food.’
Reality Behind Pet-Eating Claims
The claims about pet-eating sparked after a resident, who said he was a social media influencer, in Springfield City asked the government to ‘do something’ about Haitian immigrants who are eating park ducks.
Following the influencer's claims, other residents also reported similar events about cats and geese eating.
Meanwhile, the Springfield Police Division, in a statement, clarified that all news circulating about alleging criminal activities is ‘rumors’ and that they have not received ‘no credible reports’ about pets being harmed.