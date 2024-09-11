World

Bodycam video of Georgia School shooting suspect's 2023 interview released: Watch

Teen suspect in a Georgia school shooting is accused of killing four people

  • September 11, 2024


Georgian authorities have released the bodycam footage of the police interviewing a school shooting suspect and his father last year, 2023.

According to CBS News, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office released the video of Apalachee High School in Georgia's 14-year-old suspect’s May 2023 interview by the police about the online threat.

In the released footage, Colt Gray and his father, Colin Gray can be seen giving answers to the officers' questions on the doorstep of their house.

The teen suspect, who was 13 at the time, denied having made online threats about school shootings, saying, “I would never say something like that. I would never say something like that... Maybe they misheard somebody else. I swear.”

Meanwhile, the father of the suspect told the deputy, “He knows the seriousness of weapons and what they can do and how to use them and not use them.”

After the interview with the father and son, the investigation was closed due to lack of evidence.

After more than a year, earlier in September 2024, Colt allegedly killed two students and two teachers at his school.

Following the fatal shooting attack in the school, the police have arrested a teen suspect with first-degree murder charges and announced that Colt will be treated as an adult in the case.

To note, the police a day after the tragic incident arrested his father Colin with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, and eight counts of cruelty to children because he knowingly allowed him to possess a weapon.

World News

France reveals shocking attack plots targeting Paris Olympics and Paralympics
Trump's pet-eating claim: What is really happening in Ohio?
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris
Keir Starmer leadership under fire as Commons revolts over Winter fuel payment cuts
Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian embarks on first foreign trip to Iraq
Harris-Trump first presidential debate: Key highlights from 90-minute duel
Iran slams US accusations of missile transfer to Russia as 'ugly propaganda'
Historic World War II Nazi shipwrecks emerge in Danube due to severe drought
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
US officials to discuss economic aid with Bangladesh's interim government amid crisis
US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
Antony Blinken and David Lammy to visit Ukraine in historic joint trip