Bodycam video of Georgia School shooting suspect's 2023 interview released: Watch

Georgian authorities have released the bodycam footage of the police interviewing a school shooting suspect and his father last year, 2023.
According to CBS News, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office released the video of Apalachee High School in Georgia's 14-year-old suspect’s May 2023 interview by the police about the online threat.
In the released footage, Colt Gray and his father, Colin Gray can be seen giving answers to the officers' questions on the doorstep of their house.
The teen suspect, who was 13 at the time, denied having made online threats about school shootings, saying, “I would never say something like that. I would never say something like that... Maybe they misheard somebody else. I swear.”
Meanwhile, the father of the suspect told the deputy, “He knows the seriousness of weapons and what they can do and how to use them and not use them.”
After the interview with the father and son, the investigation was closed due to lack of evidence.
After more than a year, earlier in September 2024, Colt allegedly killed two students and two teachers at his school.
Following the fatal shooting attack in the school, the police have arrested a teen suspect with first-degree murder charges and announced that Colt will be treated as an adult in the case.
To note, the police a day after the tragic incident arrested his father Colin with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, and eight counts of cruelty to children because he knowingly allowed him to possess a weapon.